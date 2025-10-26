Protect Your Plants From Frost With The Help Of A Camping Staple

The right sleeping bag is one of those pieces of gear that's essential for a winter camping trip; but did you know it can also work double-duty by defending your plants from frost? We're always on the lookout for creative ways to defend our garden from the elements for as long as possible — like this clever milk jug hack, which can act as a temporary mini greenhouse and protect smaller plants and crops during frosty nights. But repurposing your sleeping bag for plant duty during the late fall or early spring — when temperatures are just starting to dip — is one of those tricks that just makes sense.

That's because the aspects of a sleeping bag that keep you warm and cozy outdoors are the same ones that are going to shield your plants from freezing over, too. Unlike a regular blanket, sleeping bags contain insulation with little air pockets inside that enable them to trap your body heat, which keeps you nice and snug. Similarly, sleeping bags placed on plants trap the warm air around them, as well as in the soil. This not only keeps plants warmer longer, but also slows the rate at which temperatures around the plant drop, which in turn means less shock and damage to plants' leaf and stem tissues.