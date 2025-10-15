Winter Is Coming And Here's How You Can Protect Your Plants From Snow Damage

Winter weather can be damaging and costly to your lawn and garden. Snow, in particular, can stress your plants in many ways, from breaking branches on your fruit trees, to causing root damage and reducing photosynthesis in the rest of your plants. All of this can damage or stunt the growth of your yard's greenery, if it doesn't kill the plants off. While snow can have benefits to certain vegetation, and there are plenty of snow-hardy vegetables, if you've got ones that are susceptible to the cold, you are going to need to take steps to protect them.

The first step in preventing snow damage? Handle the potted plants. Any plants that are in planters and other containers should come into your house, or any indoor space with adequate warmth and lighting — this is particularly ideal if you want to keep your tomato plants thriving all winter long, for example. Without the ground around them to help keep them warm, your potted plants are the most susceptible to freeze damage. This may even protect the pots themselves, as well, since certain materials, such as terracotta and ceramic, can crack when they freeze due to their moisture-retaining properties. If you can't move your potted plants inside, the next best thing is to wrap the pots with a blanket to help insulate them.

Once that's done, of course, it's time to help out the plants that can't come inside, like the backyard hydrangeas that you're trying to care for this winter. This process is a bit more involved.