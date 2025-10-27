Winter Is Coming: Here's How To Keep Your Fruit Trees Safe From Frost Damage

Just as you need to dress properly for a winter hike, the best way to keep fruit trees warm when temperatures drop is to cover them up. The best method is to form a sort of tent over the tree with old sheets and blankets or frost cloth, like the Alpine Reach blanket plant cover. To keep from damaging the branches of the tree, use stakes, poles, or posts to support the cover. It is also critical that the cover reach all the way to the ground in order to trap the heat released overnight from the soil.

To properly cover your fruit trees, begin by placing supporting stakes or poles around the tree. Next, drape the cover over the tree and supports. Secure it in place with additional stakes and twine and/or heavy objects placed on the loose ends. Depending on the severity of the weather predicted, you may opt to add a second layer of covers. In severely cold conditions, some people choose to place a heater or heat lamp under the cover as well (though be careful fabric or plastic doesn't touch the heating elements), or a bucket of hot water.

Before a frost, water the ground around the base of the tree, as moist soil tends to retain heat better than dry dirt. This can actually help protect all the trees in your yard from frost, not just the fruit trees. Whether your trees are covered or not, you can also wrap the trunks in an insulating material, such as heavy cloth or foam. Lacing string lights through the branches can help as well, even on large trees, though be sure and remove the wraps when temperatures get back above freezing to avoid overheating trunks.