Wisconsin's Biggest State Park Offers Scenic Camping Near One Of The State's Most Iconic Lakes

Located in south-central Wisconsin, 40 miles north of Madison, Devil's Lake State Park is a scenic spot for a lakeside camping trip. It offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of outdoor adventures throughout the year including hiking, mountain biking, fishing, swimming, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and more. This has made Devil's Lake SP one of Wisconsin's most popular park, with over 2.5 million visitors each year. It's also the largest state park in the state at over 9,400 acres. Those looking to overnight will find a wide variety of camping options. While none of the sites are actually lakeside, most are just a short walk or drive from the lake.

Devil's Lake State Park has three campgrounds: Quartzite, Northern Lights, and Ice Age, offering a total of 423 campsites. Regardless of which campground you choose, you need reservations. The park does not offer first-come, first-serve campsites. Additionally, those reservations will likely need to be made well in advance for weekends and holidays, when demand is particularly high.

Quartzite Campground, built atop a former 9-hole golf course, has 80 sites, some with electric hookups, while others do not. However, whether you have electric or not, this is the best campground for those with larger travel trailers or fifth wheels, as it has plenty of open space for maneuvering into campsites. The Quartzite Campground also has a fill and dump station, restroom facility, showers, and a playground.

Quartzite is also the campground for camping during the winter months, as the other two campgrounds are closed from mid-October through Memorial Day weekend. However, if you are staying in the Quartzite campground during the off-season, you will be dry camping or boondocking, as the water and electric are turned off, and the dump station is closed from October 15 through April 15 each year.