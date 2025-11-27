The Best Method For Hooking Up Your RV To A Generator

Once you arrive at your campsite, you may be eager to get the fridge cooling and the A/C running. However, before you hook up your generator, there are a few safety steps to take. First, you need to be sure to not just park your RV, but complete the leveling and stabilizing process — especially if you're staying at campsites that offer minimal amenities, where hookups and footing may vary.

As you do this, keep in mind your generator will need to be set on level ground some distance away from your RV. For both noise reduction and safety, 15 feet is usually the recommended distance. If your shore power cord doesn't reach, use an extension cord that is heavy-duty enough to handle the electrical load.

After the RV is set, place your generator in the proper spot. It is always best to set it on concrete or asphalt if possible. If that's not an option, clear away any leaves, pine needles, dead grass, or anything else that could possibly ignite from heat. You also need to make sure the exhaust from the generator is pointing away from your RV, as well as any other campers that may be close by. Finally, check to make sure the air filter is clean and clear and both the fuel and oil levels are adequate. It is always best to start with a full tank of gas, but be sure not to store your gas canister, or any other combustible materials, next to the generator.