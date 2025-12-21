The Best Method For Storing A Lawn Mower Without A Garage Or Shed

The first step in using a tarp for lawn mower storage is picking and preparing a suitable spot. It's best to have the mower elevated to improve air circulation as well as keep the tires and other parts from sinking into the ground. If you have any sort of area made of brick, concrete, or pavers, such as the corner of a patio or a bit of unused sidewalk, that is ideal. If not, you can place bricks, stepping stones, or wood under the mower to accomplish this task. It is also helpful to have a spot that is somewhat protected from the wind, such as behind a wall or fence.

After the mower is in place, cover it completely with the tarp. Make sure all parts of the mower, including the tires and mower deck, are completely under the tarp. Then, use either bungee cords or rope to secure the tarp tightly around the mower. You can then place heavy objects, such as large stones or bricks, on the corners to hold them down if necessary. Make sure that air is able to pass through between the corners in order to prevent condensation, which can lead to mold, mildew, and rust.

Ideally, you should cover your mower between every mowing session. However, it is absolutely necessary to do so when preparing your mower for storage during winter or other long periods of inactivity. When storing the mower for an elongated period of time, it is necessary to regularly check to ensure the tarp is secure and hasn't developed any holes or rips. From time to time, it is also a good idea to check and make sure no insects or rodents have taken up residence in your mower.