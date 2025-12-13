Illuminate Your Outdoor Space For The Holidays With A DIY Ice Lantern Idea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the holiday season approaches, you may be looking for ways to add some holiday spirit to your front porch or lawn. One innovative way to do this is to illuminate your outdoor space for the holidays with a DIY ice lantern. These frozen decorations have traditionally be used by Scandinavian cultures to celebrate the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year and the beginning of astronomical winter. However, given the broad number of ways in which they can be customized, they are perfect for use throughout the holiday season.

Although ice lanterns are sometimes called ice candles, the former moniker is more accurate, as ice is used as a transparent vessel in which the actual candles are placed. There are many ways to create them, and they can be made in virtually any size, decorated how you please. None of these methods is very difficult and all require on a few basic items. Each method also lends itself to fun customization. The only caveat is there has to be very cold temperatures in the weather forecast in order to make the ice lanterns form then use properly.

One popular option is to make an ice lantern using a bucket and setting it outside to freeze. The first thing you need, obviously, is a bucket. You can use any size, It really just depends on what size ice lantern you are hoping to create. A 1-gallon American Metalcraft galvanized bucket works well for medium-sized lanterns, or step up to a 5-gallon bucket when decorating larger areas. Use a cup or butter tub for more intimate spaces like porches or steps. Otherwise all you need is water and, if you choose, decorative materials like pine shoots or flowers.