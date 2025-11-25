Add Holiday Spirit To Your Front Porch With Decor Ideas Inspired By Celebrity Homes
'Tis the season for bright lights and ribbons, but figuring out where to start can be a challenge. While you can easily repurpose household staples for garden decor, most people turn to retail stores, either online or in person, for their holiday needs. Walking through aisle after aisle of glitter, ribbons, and lights can be overwhelming, and scrolling through the listings isn't much easier. This is especially true when you want something a little more creative, personal, or elegant than a simple strand of lights for your deck or front porch.
Luckily, you can turn to us (and Reese Witherspoon) for inspiration if you're feeling lost. Celebrities are often trendsetters, and their social media pages are a font of cute and clever ideas. You don't need to recreate Martha Stewart's garland-laden porch to the letter — take a look and see what sparks your interest, then add your own flair. Whether you're planning on just lighting up your hanging planters or going all-out this year, here are some celebrity holiday decor ideas, from the likes of Kelly Ripa, Caroline Stanbury, Mark Wright, and more to get you started.
Reese Witherspoon's poinsettia porch
Reese Witherspoon's porch, laden with poinsettia plants, is a great jumping-off point for flower lovers. Hanging baskets and pots bursting with holiday flowers (real or fake) are an easy way to dress up your porch. You can even combine fake poinsettias with an adaptation of the DIY Halloween pool noodle archway to create a gorgeous holiday display like no other!
Joanna Gaines's festive lantern wreath
Interior designer Joanna Gaines has an idea to lend your porch some nighttime charm. Green wreaths with a pop of red are a seasonal staple, but you can introduce a new vibrancy by hanging one around a porch light rather than your door. For a little rustic flair, look for a lantern-style light cover.
Martha Stewart's grapevine ball lights
If your lights are too tangled to hang or you are just seeking something different, Martha Stewart has you covered. She took a decorative hollow ball made of grape vines, like the Ashland 10-inch natural grapevine ball, then filled the inside with lights for a charming display that's easy to put together and take down.
Caroline Stanbury's bell wreaths and nutcracker sentries
If a classic evergreen wreath isn't your vibe, give Caroline Stanbury's solid-color ornament wreath a try. You could use any type of ornament — or jingle bells if you don't mind the sound — to really customize this idea. Paired with a giant nutcracker on either side of your door, it's an eye-catching display.
Jaclyn Smith's door frame garland
For an elegant touch of greenery, follow Jaclyn Smith's lead and hang natural evergreen garland around your door, porch columns, and rails. Make your own or get them premade at a home goods store or farmer's market. Hang ornaments, wrap lights, or add some ribbons to give the display a personal touch!
Kelly Ripa's giant present
Kelly Ripa may have been using a giant gift box to hide an ongoing construction site, but it's still an incredibly cute idea! Use painted plywood or cardboard and ribbon to make a giant present (or presents!) to sit on your porch. Fit it to cover up wintering outdoor furniture, so it's both cute and functional.
Paris Hilton's pink lights
Just because red, green, silver, and gold are the traditional Christmas colors, it doesn't mean they are the only ones. Paris Hilton's front porch columns are decorated with bright pink lights, but you can use any color you like. Mix and match different colored lights to create a display that's perfect for you, regardless of tradition.
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's balcony Christmas trees
Don't forget to decorate the roof or gable above your porch! British TV personality Mark Wright and his wife, actress Michelle Keegan added three small Christmas trees to theirs, and it looks delightful. You can keep things simple with one small tree, or go all-out creating a scene. Just be careful getting them up and down.
Mariah Carey's tree lights
Why hang lights from your trim when you can wrap the potted shrubs and plants on your porch in lights? It's a classic idea that's perfect for people who want to add festivity around and on their porch without going overboard. It might be a little simple for some people, but hey — it's good enough for Mariah Carey!
Giovanna and Tom Fletcher's whimsical gift garland
For an explosion of color and whimsy, take notes from musician Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna. They filled garland with fake presents and Christmas ornaments of every size and color. You can easily adapt this to your own porch by scaling the number or size of the ornaments up or down, depending on available space.