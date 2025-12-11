Winter Solstice: What The Shortest Day Of The Year Means For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most outdoor enthusiasts relish long days, scoring the maximum amount of time they can adventuring and enjoying their time outside. For those living in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice is the literal anthesis of seemingly endless summer daylight. That is because the winter solstice not only marks the beginning of the astronomical winter season, it is also the shortest day of the year. So, what does that mean for you? First and most obviously, it means less daylight, which may affect any outdoor plans on the solstice. It also means you'll get to enjoy a little more daylight each day following the solstice.

Although every location in the Northern Hemisphere receives less daylight on the winter solstice, how much sun your area gets depends on your latitude. This is because the solstice is actually a result of the Northern Hemisphere being tilted away from the sun at this point in the year. So, the further north, the fewer daylight hours. For example, this year, Houston, Texas will have 10 hours and 14 minutes of daylight. By contrast, Minneapolis, Minnesota will only see 8 hours and 46 minutes, while Anchorage, Alaska will have a mere 5 hours and 27 minutes.

With that in mind, if you are going on a winter hike, you need to plan a route that can comfortably be completed within the daylight hours your area gets. Otherwise, you may find yourself using the stars to navigate if you get lost. You'll also want to adjust your start time, because not only does the sun set early, it rises later. Oddly enough, the latest sunrise of the year occurs a few weeks later and the earliest sunset happened a few weeks prior. Nonetheless, the total amount of daylight is at its lowest on the winter solstice.