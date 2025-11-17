The Holiday Season Is Almost Here. Old Farmer's Almanac Shares Its Christmas Weather Predictions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, as the holiday season approaches, thoughts inevitably turn to the weather. There are those who are hoping for plenty of wintery weather, perhaps to enjoy a snowy Christmas or so they can head to their favorite winter sports destination for skiing, skating, or snowboarding with friends and family. To that end, much attention is paid to the Old Farmer's Almanac's winter weather forecast, as it has been for generations. However, that long-range forecast deals more with the overall outlook for winter, whereas the recently released Christmas weather predictions focus on the outlook for the holiday season.

For the 2025 Christmas season, the weather is predicted to be wildly different across the country, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. For starters, a relatively small portion of the country can expect a white Christmas this year. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac's Thanksgiving Forecast calls for snow across a greater portion of the U.S. than does its Christmas prediction. According to the forecast, cold and snowy conditions will be limited to the Northeast and Great Lakes Region. However, drivers in those places may need to break out the SCC Peerless snow chains or similar aids before the holidays are over. The Ohio Valley won't be quite as cold, but may see some snow flurries.

Portions of the Upper Midwest and Alaska may also see some snow, although the temperatures will be varied and the snowfall may be slight. The High Plains and Intermountain Regions may see a bit of snow, but temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm, so accumulation is unlikely. By contrast, the Atlantic Corridor along the Eastern Seaboard as well as Florida will actually be quite cold for the holidays. However, both regions are expected to experience sunny, dry conditions.