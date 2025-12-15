Why You Should Consider Using Resin Bound Gravel In Your Yard

Resin-bound surfacing is sometimes known as "stone carpet" because it creates a seamless, functional, and easy-to-maintain look. It's firm, and unlike conventional gravel, the stones don't scatter or come loose, so there's much less upkeep involved. While resin-bound gravel is sturdy, the gaps between the small stones also make it permeable, so water can move through it easily. This reduces the chance of puddles or flash flooding in heavy rain, and also makes resin-bound gravel a more environmentally friendly option, as it allows for sustainable drainage that supports natural water systems. Despite its porous surface, resin-bound gravel is highly weed-resistant, reducing your overall yard work.

In addition to being low-maintenance, resin-bound gravel is also an attractive option that's sleek and modern. It's easily customizable to fit your style, with many aggregate colors to choose from — including rich reds, warm golds, silvery grays, and blacks. As a result, it can make the perfect material for diverse projects such as garden paths, patios, and driveways.

However, as with all landscaping additions, there are some downsides to consider — primarily around cost. Resin-bound gravel does tend to be a more expensive material than traditional concrete. It also often requires professional installation, which can further increase the overall cost. That said, resin-bound gravel can be an excellent choice if you're looking to upgrade your backyard with a smooth, natural-looking surface that's both attractive and easy to take care of.