Upgrade Your Backyard With A Smooth And Natural Looking Gravel

Gravel comes in handy for so many uses around the yard, from forming a basic driveway to lining the area around a stepping-stone path. All gravel is not the same, however. One common mistake is using the wrong type of gravel or stone for your backyard project. For instance, some people may call crushed stone "gravel," but it's not the same material. Crushed stone is coarse, often larger, and has jagged edges compared to gravel. Gravel is somewhat rounded by nature for a softer aesthetic, making it attractive for projects where it will be visible. Smooth, rounded stones such as Mexican beach pebbles are visually pleasing and smooth enough to walk upon, compared to machine-crushed stone.

Mexican beach pebbles come from the riverbeds and coastal shores of Baja, Mexico, smoothed by many years of gentle tumbling in the water. Their naturally beachy look evokes a soothing, tranquil vibe when incorporated into your low-maintenance backyard oasis. Mexican beach pebbles come in an assortment of sizes from half an inch to 5 inches in diameter, depending upon the supplier. These stones tend to be neutral in color, ranging from light, creamy gray to a darker charcoal hue. They're also sold in quantities from small bags for simple projects on up through pebbles by the ton, so there's an available solution to just about any stone-based landscaping idea you have in mind.