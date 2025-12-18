How To Determine If Makita's Edger Is Right For Your Lawn
If you want to keep your lawn looking pristine, there are several tools you need to have. A mower is an obvious example, and a leaf blower and string trimmer never hurt. However, if you want really nice edges around your driveway, garden beds, and roads, you may also need an edger. You may think it's pointless to buy a specific tool for edging, but there are a few reasons why you may want to think twice before using your string weed trimmer to edge your lawn.
There are many choices available with several from reliable brands. In fact, it can be overwhelming to decide which one has the best features that fit your needs. One option from a reputable company is the Makita 40V Max XGT edger. It has a lot of perks that make it a perfectly reasonable choice, but to help narrow it down, you need to understand this product fully.
The Makita 40V Max XGT edger has a brushless and cordless motor. Cordless motors are useful because you have no need to get gas; they also don't release a nasty fuel smell, and there's no fight to pull the cord to get it to start. It comes with an 8-inch blade and a guard and mud flap to stop items from clogging the machine or flying off and causing injury to people or property. Makita claims its motor is strong enough to handle dirt and debris, which means you should be able to just turn this on and go without having to heavily clear out the space. It also has an adjustable wheel so you can pick your desired cutting depth.
The negatives of Makita's edger may make you hesitate
To start with, take a look at the negatives. Normally, positives are brought up first, but the price of this tool is a big deal and should be mentioned right away. The Makita 40V Max XGT edger starts at about $470, which isn't cheap for an edger. Ryobi and DeWalt both sell similar tools for about $250. Makita is sometimes known for being a little more expensive, but nearly double the price is fairly excessive. Additionally, if you don't have a Makita battery already, you could be looking at another $100 or more.
If you're someone who likes trying out or holding a tool in person before buying, or just wants to go to a physical store, Makita's products aren't terribly easy to find. Stores such as Home Depot don't always have the exact tool you want, including this edger. Another negative is the batteries. This Makita edger is a 40V, which means it only works with the same line of Makita batteries. Even if you own other products by this company, you have to purchase yet another battery if they aren't the XGT series, which is even more expensive and takes up space.
Despite the cost, the Makita edger has several positives
Makita tools have a reputation for their cost. However, they are also known for being worth the price. Makita regularly uses high-quality materials and parts, which makes Makita products more durable. This tool certainly looks great on paper as well. It's electric, but has enough power to rival a 31cc gas motor, and can get up to a speed of 4,800 rpm. It's a brushless motor, which generally means it can run longer before you have to charge it.
In short, this Makita edger is definitely worth purchasing — as long as you're willing to put in the money and already have other Makita XGT tools. It's especially ideal for those who do a lot of edging around their yard. If you just want something to touch up a few edges here and there, though, this might not be worth the cost. Instead, you can get a tool that's similar in usefulness but at a fraction of the price, such as the DeWalt or Ryobi options. After all, while these tools may not have Makita's reputation, they are still products worth getting. There are even several Ryobi lawn care tools so good you'll wish you had them around. You can also really embrace Makita and get its non-tool items, including the Makita coffee maker, which can be the key to amazing campsite coffee.