How To Determine If Makita's Edger Is Right For Your Lawn

If you want to keep your lawn looking pristine, there are several tools you need to have. A mower is an obvious example, and a leaf blower and string trimmer never hurt. However, if you want really nice edges around your driveway, garden beds, and roads, you may also need an edger. You may think it's pointless to buy a specific tool for edging, but there are a few reasons why you may want to think twice before using your string weed trimmer to edge your lawn.

There are many choices available with several from reliable brands. In fact, it can be overwhelming to decide which one has the best features that fit your needs. One option from a reputable company is the Makita 40V Max XGT edger. It has a lot of perks that make it a perfectly reasonable choice, but to help narrow it down, you need to understand this product fully.

The Makita 40V Max XGT edger has a brushless and cordless motor. Cordless motors are useful because you have no need to get gas; they also don't release a nasty fuel smell, and there's no fight to pull the cord to get it to start. It comes with an 8-inch blade and a guard and mud flap to stop items from clogging the machine or flying off and causing injury to people or property. Makita claims its motor is strong enough to handle dirt and debris, which means you should be able to just turn this on and go without having to heavily clear out the space. It also has an adjustable wheel so you can pick your desired cutting depth.