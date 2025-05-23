Ryobi Lawn Care Tools You'll Wish You Had Sooner
Taking care of your lawn involves more than just cutting the grass every week. For a thriving, lush, weed-free lawn, you need the right tools to get the job done. Ryobi has a line of popular and easy-to-use lawn care tools. Paired with their long-lasting batteries, these tools allow you to be more climate-conscious when taking care of your lawn. Plus, tools that do not rely on fuel are often more convenient. In their lawn care range, they offer everything from electric mowers to string trimmers, as well as spreaders and sprayers.
If you're considering buying a new lawn mower for spring, Ryobi makes it easy to find a good model. When it comes to lawn mowers, Ryobi has a wide selection of both push and riding models. There are options available with different batteries, too, including 18V, 40V, and 80V. For example, the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 20" Self-Propelled Mower Kit's battery is interchangeable with other 18V ONE+ products. This allows the user to manage multiple tasks and tools with one type of battery. So with this arsenal of tools, you can make your lawn care routine more efficient, giving you more downtime to enjoy your well-manicured yard.
A riding tractor with no fuel needs
You can completely eliminate gas from your mowing routine with an electric riding mower from Ryobi. With a rapidly-charging battery, the 80V HP Brushless 42" Battery Cordless Electric Riding Lawn Tractor Kit is ready to go again in about 2 and a half hours. This riding tractor features a 10-gauge heavy-duty fabricated steel deck and can cut 2 acres on one charge. Hauling bagged grass is also not a problem with this tractor's ability to tow up to 500 pounds. There are storage areas at the front and back of the tractor, too, great for hauling mulch to garden beds.
Many reviewers share their pleasure with this riding lawn tractor, with one person noting, "Great garden tractor. Used it for lawn, snow removal, hauling. Perfect for everything." Another happy owner shared, "I bought this last week and it is amazing machine — best purchase of my life. I love that it is electric." Some people, however, do note some issues with accessing the warranty or servicing this Ryobi mower. Overall, several people love the quiet design of this eclectic riding lawn tractor, with one reviewer explaining, "Love the ability to change blade speed and drive speed. I no longer wear earmuffs and can cut listening to Bluetooth speaker."
String trimmers designed to manage annoying weeds
Although you should think twice before using your string weed trimmer to edge your lawn, the tool can still help you rid your lawn of weeds with ease. Plus, you can do it without fuel using Ryobi's 40V HP Brushless 17" String Trimmer Kit. It offers more than an hour of run time and a least the power equivalent to a 30cc gas trimmer. If you want a quieter trimmer that offers easier maintenance, this tool can fit the bill.
Many reviewers have good things to say about this string trimmer. One person who has had theirs for several years shared: "No struggle whatsoever. No gas or oil gas mix. Just pop in the battery and I'm ready to go. Replacing the trimmer line is the easiest I've ever had to work with." The quiet operation of this trimmer is also important, with one person sharing, "Absolutely phenomenal. 40v for the win! Excellent, instant power. Super quiet and easy to use." In fact, Ryobi designed the tool to be 72% quieter compared to a gas-powered trimmer.
Grab chemical sprayers to quickly spray weeds
Make spraying chemicals, like fungicides and weed control, on your lawn a quicker, easier process with a more convenient type of sprayer. Instead of a manual sprayer, which can require pulling a trigger and manual pumping, try the 18V ONE+ 4 Gallon Backpack Chemical Sprayer. On one charge, you can spray up to 44 gallons. The convenient backpack design lends this sprayer great utility for all sizes of yards. The adjustable spray pressure gives you complete control for accurate application.
Many reviews recommend this product, saying that it works well for them in different contexts. One review shares, "I am very happy with this purchase as an addition to my other Ryobi tools. The spray works perfect for my 3200 SF yard of grass and also for my trees and shrubs." This review indicates that this electric sprayer will work well for a large lawn. One critique seems to be the weight of the backpack if fully filled with 4 gallons of liquid, with one person saying, "It is a tad heavy to boost onto your back if you fill the full 4 gallons."
Blow away leaves and debris with convenient leaf blowers
Ryobi makes a versatile line of blowers, each with useful features and the same great dependable electric power. If you're seeking one to match with other 18V ONE+ tools from Ryobi, the Brushless Whisper Series has a range of quiet, easy-to-use options. The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Whisper Series 450 CFM Blower delivers an impressive 130 mph to your lawn. Blow away the debris that makes your outdoor spaces dingy instead of manually sweeping it up.
One of the best aspects of Ryobi's electric blowers is their ease and convenience. One reviewer noted, "I bought this unit a few days ago, and let me tell you what a difference it makes [to] have a battery-operated blower instead of a corded blower. I can now cover my whole yard with one charge. This unit has great blowing power." The cordless design, with a total runtime of 16 minutes on one charge, allows you to work close to the house or out in your garden beds. This blower is also created with a variable speed trigger. You can blow out areas with a more delicate touch when necessary, or really amp up with the turbo button for removing tough, heavy debris.
Spread fertilizer and more with easy-to-use spreaders
Spreading grass seed and granular fertilizer or weed killer is simplified with a battery-powered spreader. The 18V ONE+ 1 Gallons Power Spreader is an effective way to evenly apply a variety of materials. With a spread width of 5 feet, this spreader works with both granular and pellet materials. It's important to evenly spread grass seed in your yard for the best results, which this tool can achieve. If you don't know how to choose which type of grass seed is right for your lawn, make sure to consult a professional.
If there's any indication that this is a popular electric spreader, it's that one reviewer who shared how they had to get a replacement for the one they wore out. A different person wrote, "Spreads very evenly. Definitely a time saver." One issue with this tool appears to be the trap door, which can become jammed with tiny particles. However, someone who owns the tool explained how blowing out the mechanism with compressed air after use lessened this problem.