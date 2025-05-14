Think Twice Before Using Your String Weed Trimmer To Edge Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mowing and maintaining a luscious green yard shows pride in ownership and keeps your property tidy. However, there's more to it than just mowing. You also have to clear your yard of debris, ward off pests, tame weeds, and trim edges. Plus, you need different tools for all these disparate jobs. With all the labor, tools, and maintenance involved, it's no wonder you might want to cut corners and use a string trimmer to edge your lawn — but it may not be worth the risk.

Using a trimmer to edge your lawn could shorten its lifespan. The exposed string hits hard concrete as you trim around curbs, using more line than you might normally. This requires stopping the work to reload the string. Then there is the damage to your body. Trimmers are designed ergonomically to be held in one position. Most folks tilt the trimmer sideways or upside down when edging, requiring balancing the trimmer at an awkward angle for extended periods.

Some folks remove the guard when edging, which risks bits of string, rocks, and other detritus launching at car doors or house windows. There is also the potential of injury to you or others in the range of these projectiles, so always wear personal protective equipment (PPE). People also tend to walk backward while edging, which can be a tripping hazard. Lastly, trimmers could harm your lawn by shearing grass at the wrong angle or damaging roots by cutting too deeply — not to mention that the process will take longer and won't be as precise as using an edger.

