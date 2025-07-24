The Makita Coffee Maker May Be The Key To Amazing Campsite Coffee
One great thing about camping is waking up after a cozy night under the stars and watching the sun rise as you sip a hot cup of coffee. Therefore, don't forget these essentials for barista-tier coffee on your camping trip. While campsite coffee options abound, few are battery-powered, and even fewer run on the same batteries that power cordless tools. Makita, the well-regarded power tool brand, has done just that. This battery-powered, drip-style coffeemaker is compact, quiet, and lightweight. It could be what you need for your next camping trip. And with a 4.4-star rating from over 2,700 reviews, it seems customers are pleased with the results.
The Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V coffee maker comes with a stainless steel dual-wall branded coffee mug with a funneling lid, a plastic measuring spoon, a removable water tank, a permanent filter for ground coffee (no paper filter needed), and a tray for single-serve packs, like Senseo. There is also a nifty carrying handle. Plus, you don't need to start a fire before enjoying your coffee. Once you start your fire, though, check out our 5 favorite cooking methods for tasty campfire meals.
Batteries are not included, but the unit works with two different kinds. The Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT lithium-ion battery costs $169 for a two-pack on Amazon. According to Makita, that battery can brew up to three 5-oz. cups of coffee. Each cup takes about five minutes to brew. The Makita BL1041B 12V max CXT L-I battery ($62) can brew one 5-oz. cup on a single charge. To use the battery, move the slider aside and insert your charged battery of choice.
How to make a brew cup of battery-powered coffee
To make a cup of joe using the Makita Coffee Maker, you need a few things first. If you prefer your go juice from beans you grind yourself, you'll need to do that. So get your grounds ready. The next thing you'll need is enough fresh water to brew the amount of coffee you want. Last but not least, you'll need a charged battery to power the coffee maker.
Slide on a compatible battery. Pour your desired amount of water into the tank. The water tank is located at the top of the machine below a lid. Remove the tank first, or pour the water in. You'll notice the measuring scoop is located on the underside of the lid. Grab the scoop and add your preferred amount of coffee into the permanent filter. Make sure the filter basket sits flat in its tray and insert it in the front of the unit. If you prefer Senseo-style coffee pods, you can skip this step and simply drop your pod into a different (included tray) and insert that instead.
Slide the Makita-branded mug in place below the coffee tray and press the power button. The unit heats the water and drips it over the grounds or puck and into the mug in about five minutes. Not long to wait at all for fresh, hot coffee on a campsite. Your leftover coffee grounds are also useful: They may be the secret to keeping skunks away from your campsite.