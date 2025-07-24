The Makita Coffee Maker May Be The Key To Amazing Campsite Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One great thing about camping is waking up after a cozy night under the stars and watching the sun rise as you sip a hot cup of coffee. Therefore, don't forget these essentials for barista-tier coffee on your camping trip. While campsite coffee options abound, few are battery-powered, and even fewer run on the same batteries that power cordless tools. Makita, the well-regarded power tool brand, has done just that. This battery-powered, drip-style coffeemaker is compact, quiet, and lightweight. It could be what you need for your next camping trip. And with a 4.4-star rating from over 2,700 reviews, it seems customers are pleased with the results.

The Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V coffee maker comes with a stainless steel dual-wall branded coffee mug with a funneling lid, a plastic measuring spoon, a removable water tank, a permanent filter for ground coffee (no paper filter needed), and a tray for single-serve packs, like Senseo. There is also a nifty carrying handle. Plus, you don't need to start a fire before enjoying your coffee. Once you start your fire, though, check out our 5 favorite cooking methods for tasty campfire meals.

Batteries are not included, but the unit works with two different kinds. The Makita Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT lithium-ion battery costs $169 for a two-pack on Amazon. According to Makita, that battery can brew up to three 5-oz. cups of coffee. Each cup takes about five minutes to brew. The Makita BL1041B 12V max CXT L-I battery ($62) can brew one 5-oz. cup on a single charge. To use the battery, move the slider aside and insert your charged battery of choice.