Is Your Lawn Mower Smoking? Here's What It Might Mean And How To Fix It

If you are responsible for your landscaping, big or small, you've likely had some run-ins with a faulty lawn mower or three. Whether you're pushing an old beast of a machine, hearing clogged sounds from a grimy carburetor, or just finding your machine occasionally difficult to start, you're no stranger to troubleshooting. If that trouble involve smoke coming out of your mower, it could be enough to scare you away from lawn maintenance entirely. Luckily, diagnosing and fixing a smoking lawn mower is not quite as complicated as you might expect. In fact, there are a few telltale signs that make your issues easy to understand, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars on unnecessary repair bills, or thousands on brand new equipment.

In general, smoke coming off a gas lawn mower has to do with spilled oil or gas, or a blocked, dirty filter or carburetor. All of these can be dealt with by cleaning grease and oil off your machine and conducting regular maintenance, especially with gas-powered machines that have seen some miles. Of course, smoke could potentially be a sign of a larger hazard as well. The first step to diagnose a smoking lawn mower is to inspect the color of the smoke. This reveals a surprising amount of information regarding the specific area in need of cleaning or more serious repair. The next step is to deal with the issue right away, so it doesn't get worse or permanently damage your mower. When it comes to electric mowers, smoke and an acrid smell may indicate something is blocking the blades, stressing the motor. Turn it off, remove the battery, and remove any twine, garbage, or other blockages. If the fix seems beyond your skills, don't hesitate to call in a professional.