What It Means When Your Lawn Mower Sounds Clogged (& How To Fix It)

On a normal day, running your lawn mower is as simple as starting your car and driving to work. Of course, as time goes on, and we use our mowers, the machines begin to break down and exhibit various common issues. Some may be enough to warrant calling in a professional, or signs it's time to replace the mower entirely. Other times, it allows us to get our hands greasy. If your lawn mower has been surging lately, and making a clogged, almost cough-like noise, we've got a quick diagnosis and fix for you. The number-one culprit for problems of this variety is the carburetor, which is essential to mixing fuel with air as you mow the yard. When the carburetor malfunctions, it slows acceleration, decreases fuel efficiency, and sputters as you push the machine, creating that clogged sound.

The carburetor is connected to a number of systems in the lawn mower, so untreated problems can lead to a variety of other issues. While it may sound daunting to tune up your carburetor at home, it's actually much easier than you might think. Most of these issues can be solved with some basic cleaning and maintenance of the air filter and carburetor, a few minor part replacements, and a basic functional knowledge of your machine. In order to know exactly what to look for, be sure to read ahead, as we outline most of the common issues and quick fixes for a sputtering lawn mower.