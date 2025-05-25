Choose The Best Lawn Mower For Your Hilly Yard With These Tips
When it comes time to buy a new lawn mower, you have to consider the size and physical characteristics of your yard in order to choose the right machine. These factors will dictate the deck size, necessary engine size and power (important numbers to look for), and type of mower that is best suited for your lawn. Choosing a mower with those factors in mind can not only make your efforts more efficient, but also ensures you new mower will continue to perform properly throughout its life expectancy. If you have a steep or hilly yard, it can also help you stay safe.
When it comes to choosing the best lawn mower for a hilly yard, you're deciding among push, self-propelled (walk-behind), riding, and zero-turn versions. As a rule of thumb, a wider base or deck will provide more stability. While almost any type of mower can handle slight slopes, once the incline exceeds 10 degrees, some mowers will begin having issues. The biggest concern on steeper inclines is the possibility of a rollover when using any sort of riding mowers.
The threat of a rollover is of particular concern when trying to determine if a zero-turn mower is right for your yard. Despite their popularity, standard zero-turn mowers are not considered a safe choice for steep inclines. However, there are specially designed zero-turn models that are intended for such terrain. If you have a large yard with steep inclines, such a specialized machine may be a consideration, although expect it to come with a substantial price tag.
Best mower options for hilly yards
All things considered, the majority of recommendations for the best overall choice for mowing along steep terrain point toward old-school push mowers like the Senix 20-inch push mower. These mowers give you the greatest amount of control with the lowest level of risk. However, due to their narrow decks, they are not as efficient as other types of mowers. Additionally, they require the operator to exert more effort than ny of the other types. As a result, despite their lower overall cost, few people rely on them as their primary lawn care machine. However, that low price tag does allow push mowers to be a good choice as an auxiliary mower used for the steepest sections of your yard.
Self-propelled and walk-behind mowers are a close second as best choice for hilly yards. They are often fitted with a larger mowing deck and because the mower propels itself, require significantly less physical exertion to operate. The biggest downside is that these mowers can lose traction and slide on steeper slopes. If you do choose a self-propelled mower for your hilly yard, it is critical to buy a model featuring adequate engine power for scaling inclines.
If you have a wide swath of hilly yard to mow, you still may be considering a riding model. Specially designed zero-turn mowers aside, traditional lawn tractors tend to be better suited for hilly terrain than rear engine riders or zero-turn mowers. With the weight of the engine over the front wheels and the weight of the operator over the rear, the machine tends to stay balanced and maintain traction. You can also shop for specialty features like traction support and locking differentials.