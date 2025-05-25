Choose The Best Lawn Mower For Your Hilly Yard With These Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes time to buy a new lawn mower, you have to consider the size and physical characteristics of your yard in order to choose the right machine. These factors will dictate the deck size, necessary engine size and power (important numbers to look for), and type of mower that is best suited for your lawn. Choosing a mower with those factors in mind can not only make your efforts more efficient, but also ensures you new mower will continue to perform properly throughout its life expectancy. If you have a steep or hilly yard, it can also help you stay safe.

When it comes to choosing the best lawn mower for a hilly yard, you're deciding among push, self-propelled (walk-behind), riding, and zero-turn versions. As a rule of thumb, a wider base or deck will provide more stability. While almost any type of mower can handle slight slopes, once the incline exceeds 10 degrees, some mowers will begin having issues. The biggest concern on steeper inclines is the possibility of a rollover when using any sort of riding mowers.

The threat of a rollover is of particular concern when trying to determine if a zero-turn mower is right for your yard. Despite their popularity, standard zero-turn mowers are not considered a safe choice for steep inclines. However, there are specially designed zero-turn models that are intended for such terrain. If you have a large yard with steep inclines, such a specialized machine may be a consideration, although expect it to come with a substantial price tag.

