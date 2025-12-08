The Simple Planter Upgrade That'll Add Some Color To Your Boring Patio

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding potted plants to your patio is one way to grow an eclectic assortment of flowers, herbs, or small trees even if your garden space is limited. You can even grow fruit trees in pots on limited patio space. Just outlining the perimeter of your patio with potted plants doesn't necessarily make it interesting, however. Black plastic or terra cotta plant pots can be, well, boring. But the beauty of plant pots is there's absolutely no reason to go with standard or boring options. Upgrade the vibe with pops of color, pattern, or design to create a fun, enjoyable environment that suits the seasonal time you spend outdoors. Whether you make them or buy them, choose one vibrant color or many, this simple change will bring life and vibrancy to your deck, patio, or other outdoor space.

You can visit your favorite garden center to pick their most visually interesting plant pots, but that could also end up costing a fortune. To save money on the project, check out thrift stores and yard sales for the perfect pots for your yard. Another option that makes things even more fun is to add the color yourself. Just about any plant pot material can be painted with an outdoor-worthy acrylic or spray paint, such as Krylon Fusion All-in-One which works on multiple surfaces, including plastic. You can even paint clouds, flowers, or detailed patterns. Or if you're feeling particularly jaunty, search for "abstract rainbow head planters" on Amazon, and you'll land on something truly creative like the U Wonderful abstract hand-painted Picasso (inspired) flower pot.