Upgrade A Boring Dollar Tree Planter With A Satisfying And Stylish DIY

Since you'll be working with a hot glue gun and spray paint for this clever planter hack, you want to make sure you're using the proper safety techniques for DIY projects. Glue guns can get hot and cause burns, especially around the metal tip, and spray paint should be used in a well-ventilated area. Paint masks are also recommended.

Once you're ready to begin crafting your show-stopping garden planter, you'll want to heat up the glue gun, then fill the mold with hot glue. You're looking for scroll molds used for clay or baking projects, like the baroque 3-pack scroll silicone molds from Grosun. If you're having trouble getting your glue to the right consistency, you may want to increase the heat setting. Just make sure to lower it again before attaching your finished decorative pieces to the planters. Once the glue has dried in the silicone mold, simply pop it out and remove it (it should come out as one long strip). Then, using the glue gun, attach your stylish DIY applique to the planter — and that's it for the main part of this easy project. Attach as many rows of applique strips as you like.

With all of your pieces attached, you can spray paint the entire pot one color so the appliques look like they're hand-molded on the planter. Between choosing various molds you like and picking out the perfect colors, there are plenty of ways to customize and tailor this project to your outdoor space. This is just one of many Dollar Tree container DIYs you can do to elevate your garden and create an outdoor sanctuary you love to be in. Plus, since you can repurpose this idea for any container, it's a great way to further personalize your container garden setup.