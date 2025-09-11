Don't Throw Away Old Plastic Nursery Pots — Turn Them Into Plant Stands

If shopping for new plants to add to your garden has left you with more of those green or black plastic nursery pots than you know what to do with, you're not alone. Nursery pots are a common tool in most gardeners' arsenals, and while reusing them for plants is a great way to keep them from gathering dust, it can be difficult to know what else these plastic planters are good for. As a result, they end up stacked on the shelves or thrift stores or sent to landfills. Thankfully, with this functional and stylish DIY, you can give new life to your collection of plastic nursery pots.

When you think of ways to reuse nursery pots around your home, your mind may land back on gardening. While continuing to use nursery pots as planters or for starting seeds is great, that isn't your only option. In fact, there are various ways to repurpose plastic nursery pots, whether by using them to upgrade your hanging planters or through this clever DIY that turns them into plant stands.

If you want to transform old plastic nursery pots into eye-catching plant stands, all you need is one pot per plant stand you want to make. From there, the sky is the limit with how creative you want to be in repurposing those extra nursery pots.