Planning A Unique Upgrade To Your Backyard? Here's Why You May Want To Reconsider

If you're a mover, a shaker, and a happy homemaker, you're probably no stranger to decorating your space with plenty of unique personal charm. This could range from anything like updating your patio with a new, highly-rated outdoor furniture set from Costco, to larger renovations like giant decks, treehouses, and other outdoor projects that — in your eyes at least — boosts your home's curb appeal. While home renovations and outdoor DIYs can be fun and rewarding, you may want to make a few careful considerations before committing to a highly personalized upgrade to your backyard. Before you add costly bonus features to your exterior space, stop and ask yourself how the project may affect your home's actual value. If you have any plans to sell the property in the future, you may find that not all buyers are interested in your swimming pool, tennis court, or overly luxe outdoor kitchen.

Obviously, there's nothing intrinsically wrong with making additions to your home as you see fit, but it would be a shame to invest tons of money and back-breaking effort into an upgrade, just to witness then next owners tearing down your work (or worse, demand you tear it out before they buy). Some outdoor updates add serious value and are all but guaranteed to raise your home's asking price. These projects are rarely fun or flashy. In contrast, personalizing your home too much could actually drive potential buyers away. This is especially true of additions that require maintenance or can create hazards for unattended children, such as open water features, built-in trampolines, or large, permanent fire pits. Even if you're not thinking about selling right away, it's important to weigh out these options before taking action.