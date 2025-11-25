A DIY Fence Upgrade That'll Boost To Your Home's Curb Appeal

The first step in your DIY fence upgrade is preparing the ground around it for your project. Like with painting on a prepped canvas, taking the time to prepare the ground makes the rest of this DIY a breeze. If the ground around your fence is level, you're in luck, as you won't need to worry about that. If not, you'll need to break out the shovel and dig around your fence to create leveled terrain. Afterward, create a base layer of gravel. You can use a tamper to compact the gravel or continue using your shovel.

With the ground prepared, you can begin the fun part of placing your concrete blocks. This will take some time, because it's essential to make sure that each block is leveled before moving on to the next step. You can do this by placing your cinder blocks parallel to the fence and checking with a level. When you're satisfied with their arrangement, you can use landscape adhesive to glue the cinder blocks together. Continue until the base of your planter is complete, then cover the cinder blocks with a smooth layer of cement.

To create an eye-catching border, line up thin brick singles along the top of the cinder blocks. You can use the painting knife to press cement into the gaps between each brick and wipe away the excess, similar to grouting tile. With your DIY fence planter finished, all that's left is to add the flowers or shrubbery of your choice. You can make a DIY raised bed to hold your plants, or simply keep your flowers in containers and line them up around the fence.