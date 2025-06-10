Should You Add A Greenhouse To Your Yard? Here's What You Should Know
There are many reasons why greenhouses look like a great investment initially and why they may be a fantastic idea for some. For instance, they come with benefits like extending your growing time and providing more variety options. However, while greenhouses are generally a positive investment, don't jump into buying one right away. There are some negatives you need to consider, including high costs and the fact that growing plants may require more work.
The biggest and most obvious perk is that it extends your growing time, so you can harvest your favorite fruits and vegetables more throughout the year. Your very narrow germination windows aren't as strict with a greenhouse, so you have a little breathing room when life gets in the way. Another huge positive of greenhouses is that they broaden your horizons in terms of what you can and can't grow. By using this tool, you can grow many more plants in a small space and not be limited as much as you might be otherwise due to your climate.
It can also help to add another barrier of protection. When grown outside, there are plenty of insects and animals that can ruin your garden. While you can come up with all sorts of unique tips and tricks, such as the gorgeous yellow plant to ward off pests for good to keep away rodents, deer, and insects, it can be a frustrating process and doesn't always work. Greenhouses keep your plants much safer and enclosed so pests can't get to them as easily. They also allow you to control the temperature, humidity, and other factors for the ideal conditions for growth.
What else you need to consider before investing in a greenhouse
However, greenhouses do not make for easier gardening. In fact, they may require more work. For example, unless you plan on growing only self-pollinating plants, you will have to make sure your flowers are pollinated yourself since your greenhouse keeps out most good and bad insects. Furthermore, the chances of diseases coming in and decimating everything in the greenhouse are much more likely than outside. This is especially true with species prone to problems that can spread to other plants, such as the disease cucumbers expose potatoes to when grown together. The same goes for pests. While greenhouses keep most from causing problems, if you bring in an infested specimen, the infestation can sweep over your entire indoor garden.
Cost is also a huge factor. While greenhouses are available at all price points, they can be pricey. You will likely need a few accessories as well, like shelves and other tools, which can quickly add up. Additionally, you need to look at the zoning and building codes in your area, as well as any potential HOA guidelines. Sometimes, greenhouses and similar structures aren't allowed. If you're just looking for something small that you use for a short window during the year, there may be other alternatives, such as the must-try mini greenhouse for your seeds.
Consider what you want from your greenhouse as well. While you may hope for a year-long growing period, that isn't always the case. In many situations, it only works as a season extender and not a year-round option, which may change your opinion on whether or not a greenhouse is worth the initial cost.