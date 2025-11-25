A Polar Vortex Is Heading This Way: Here's What It Means For Weather

While the Old Farmer's Almanac's winter weather forecast called for an overall mild winter across the United States, it did offer the caveat of occasional anomalous events. Though we're not officially yet in winter, one such extreme weather situation is already set to occur. Forecasters are expecting a polar vortex to unleash a stream of incredibly cold air in parts of the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and into western and central Canada over the next couple of weeks. As a result, some of the year's harshest winter weather may happen weeks before the season officially arrives.

Although such an occurrence in November isn't completely unheard of, it is relatively rare for a polar vortex to have such a dramatic effect so early in the year. In fact, the last time it happened was 1968. It's this potential event that has many forecasters calling for snow for Thanksgiving in parts of the U.S. Of additional concern is the fact this polar vortex is set to begin affecting weather in the Lower 48 just as the holiday travel season ramps up. This might result in flight delays and cancellations, as well as dangerous driving conditions.

Basically, a polar vortex is a rotating mass of cold air that forms over the north and south poles. Typically, this cold air continues to wind in a counter-clockwise, circular manner above the poles. However, at times the vortex can become disrupted and misshapen or enlarged. When this happens (and the European weather model indicates the vortex has already begun to collapse), a blanket of very cold air gets sent south. Prior to Thanksgiving, forecasters are expecting cold air to descend in an inverted triangle in the U.S., with the southernmost point in South Texas and the northern corners in western Washington state and western New York.