The Old Farmer's Almanac's Winter Weather Forecast Is Here And This Is What It Predicts
The Old Farmer's Almanac is an American classic, having been continually published annually since 1792. While readers are able to glean a wide range of information from the Almanac, ranging from recipes to how to tie a fishing knot, it is the long range weather forecasts that cause most readers to still pick up a copy of North America's oldest continuously published periodical. In fact, millions of copies are sold each year, despite the fact there are numerous modern weather apps and services. Its ongoing success lies in an 80% accuracy rate over the course of its 200-plus year history. The Old Farmer's Almanac thus remains a valuable resource for farmers, gardeners, and outdoor enthusiasts, many of whom have been anxiously awaiting this year's winter weather forecast.
When it comes to this year's winter forecast, the Almanac calls for the vast majority of the U.S. to experience relatively mild, dry conditions. The only areas that are predicted to have a particularly cold winter are the eastern portion of the midwest and the lower two-thirds of the eastern United States including, oddly enough, Florida. In fact, the Sunshine State is expected to have both a cold and wet winter. Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, along with portions of Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio are the other areas that can expect cold winter weather.
What the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts for precipitation
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, roughly two-thirds of the country can also expect generally mild, dry conditions throughout the winter. This is not good news for many drought-stricken areas. The west, midwest, parts of the southwest, and all of the Gulf states except Florida will likely see little to no relief from their abnormally dry to severe drought conditions if the Almanac's forecast holds true.
However, some areas can expect some much-welcome rain as well as snow. In addition to Florida, a swatch of the west running from the Texas panhandle to the Pacific Northwest will be wet. This includes Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, and portions of Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, and Washington. While much of this area is hoping for good snowfall, the weather is likely to be too mild according to the forecast, resulting in less than ideal conditions for snow.
According to the Almanac, snowy conditions will be restricted to small parts of the southeast, southwest, and midwest. Virginia, West Virginia, and New Mexico are all expected to have widespread snowfall, along with northern Arizona and parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania. That's not to say there won't be occasional snow elsewhere — As editor Carol Connare says on the Almanac's website, "Don't lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas" — but those are the areas expected to have consistently snowy conditions over winter. Other parts of the country are supposed to get average or less than average snow amounts.
What the forecast means for winter outdoor activities
For outdoor enthusiasts, the question is what does all of this mean for them? For starters, the overall mild forecast means that if you've never gone camping in the winter, now may be the time to try. Even experienced campers may find it simpler to set up camp without dealing with harsh winter weather. However, even though it shouldn't be brutally cold, you still need to pack all the essential winter camping gear if you intend to overnight outdoors, as mild winter weather can be deceptive. Campers should also check for burn bans before starting campfires, as the dry conditions expected through much of the country could lead to such restrictions even in the dead of winter.
Hikers are also likely to welcome the overall mild winter weather, as it could lead to fewer trail closures in many parts of the country, making time on the trail more pleasant. However, you should still dress appropriately for a winter hike. Don't underestimate the chill, as temperatures can drop rapidly as nightfall approaches, especially in clear sky conditions. Instead, dress in layers and pack your fluids in an insulated container like the ThermoFlask water bottle.
When it comes to snow skiing and other winter sports that rely on ample amounts of snowfall, finding the right time and place may be a bit trickier this year based on the Almanac's predictions. While snowfall is expected to be at or below average levels in much of the country, above average snowfall is predicted in others. Many of the best national parks to visit for winter sports as well as some of the better known ski areas are still expected to get plenty of snow.