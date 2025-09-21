The Old Farmer's Almanac's Winter Weather Forecast Is Here And This Is What It Predicts

For outdoor enthusiasts, the question is what does all of this mean for them? For starters, the overall mild forecast means that if you've never gone camping in the winter, now may be the time to try. Even experienced campers may find it simpler to set up camp without dealing with harsh winter weather. However, even though it shouldn't be brutally cold, you still need to pack all the essential winter camping gear if you intend to overnight outdoors, as mild winter weather can be deceptive. Campers should also check for burn bans before starting campfires, as the dry conditions expected through much of the country could lead to such restrictions even in the dead of winter.

Hikers are also likely to welcome the overall mild winter weather, as it could lead to fewer trail closures in many parts of the country, making time on the trail more pleasant. However, you should still dress appropriately for a winter hike. Don't underestimate the chill, as temperatures can drop rapidly as nightfall approaches, especially in clear sky conditions. Instead, dress in layers and pack your fluids in an insulated container like the ThermoFlask water bottle.

When it comes to snow skiing and other winter sports that rely on ample amounts of snowfall, finding the right time and place may be a bit trickier this year based on the Almanac's predictions. While snowfall is expected to be at or below average levels in much of the country, above average snowfall is predicted in others. Many of the best national parks to visit for winter sports as well as some of the better known ski areas are still expected to get plenty of snow.