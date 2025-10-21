La Niña Season: What It Means And How It'll Impact Winter Weather Conditions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With ski season right around the corner, winter sports enthusiasts are anxiously awaiting the season's first snow. Many have likely already booked a spot at some of the best national parks for winter sports and consulted the Old Farmer's Alamac's winter weather forecast. However, depending on the portion of the country in which they pursue their favorite winter outdoor activities, their enthusiasm may tempered by the fact this year features a La Niña event. Understanding what that means and how it impacts winter weather conditions can be instrumental when it comes to planning your winter getaway.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) applies the Spanish terms La Niña and El Niño to climate patterns involving trade winds in the Pacific Ocean. Although they originate in the Pacific, La Niña and El Niño impact global weather. Essentially, these two patterns, the names of which translate to little girl and little boy, are the opposite of one another. Like little kids, La Niña and El Niño are somewhat unpredictable: They do not happen every year or even occur in any sort of regular pattern. Although one or the other will usually happen at least every few years, there is no set time period between episodes.

Just as there is no set time they happen, there is no telling how long they'll stick around. The average time for either a La Niña and El Niño event is from 9 months to one year. But there have been instances when these events stretched on for years. Additionally, El Niño events are more common than La Niña. However, the arrival of La Niña this year marks the second straight year it will be directing winter weather conditions in North America.