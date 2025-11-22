Are We Going To See Snow This Thanksgiving? Here's What The Farmers' Almanac Predicts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanksgiving, particularly the popular American version, happens near the end of fall, on the last Thursday of November. Though winter doesn't actually begin until the third week of December, some portions of the U.S. often experience winter-like weather, including snow, over Thanksgiving. So, are we going to see snow this Thanksgiving? According to the Farmers' Almanac Thanksgiving weather forecast, the answer is yes, no, and maybe, as light snow is expected to fall in a seemingly haphazard mix of regions across the country.

Not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac Thanksgiving Prediction, the Farmers' Almanac went into publication in 1818 as a competitor to OFA. Following a 200-plus year run, the younger publication recently announced the 2026 edition will be its final hoorah and digital content will cease at the end of 2025. Before it goes away, the Farmers' Almanac's released its final digital Thanksgiving forecast and it calls for a mixed bag of fall and winter weather across the country on Thanksgiving.

As far as the Farmers' Almanac is concerned, if you are hoping to enjoy a snowy Thanksgiving in 2025, you better be situated in some very specific portions of the Lower 48 (the forecast does not include Alaska nor Hawaii). The Rocky Mountains, including the southwestern states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, along with the Great Plains states are best positioned to see light snow on Turkey Day according to the forecast. These states fall across portions of the Almanac's forecast zones 4, 5, and 7. The Northeast and New England, which comprise zone 1, may or may not see snow. This area has already seen freezing weather and seems likely to have snow Thanksgiving week. However, this snow may or may not linger through the holiday.