Why You Should Reconsider Using Borax To Stop Weed Growth In Your Yard

Getting rid of weeds is a constant struggle. Many are durable and stubbornly embedded, so getting rid of them often means removing the plants that you actually want as well. There are all sorts of products, tips, and tricks about weed removal, but some of them are unfortunately misleading and may even harm your garden more than help it. Such is the case with borax. Though this product is a potential solution to get rid of the worst weeds in your garden, it's important to fully understand the risks associated with using it as a weed killer before trying it out.

In theory, it's not a bad idea. Boron, which is a chemical in borax, is a necessary micronutrient for plants. However, too much can damage and potentially kill them. It's a thin line, which makes it hard to add more without causing damage. Interestingly, grass tends to be able to tolerate more boron than plants with broad leaves, so it makes sense that if you use just a bit of borax, it will end up killing broadleaf weeds, but not your lawn.

The problem is that it's unclear exactly how much boron grass can handle. Therefore, it's easy to overdo it in your yard, especially considering boron doesn't break down like most weed killers. If you continue to use it in the same spot, it will build up, creating a dead space where nothing can grow. Strong chemicals like these, even if natural, can pose a danger to your garden and family. For example, you should be very careful about using bleach to control weeds on your grass.