What To Know Before Using Bleach To Control Weeds On Your Grass

Weeds are the bane of lawncare lovers. Countless hours and dollars are spent trying to eradicate them from lawns everywhere. While some mowing techniques can control weeds, there are some spots on the lawn where mowers just can't reach. Although hand pulling is effective, it is also time consuming and, at times, strenuous. As a result, many turn to some sort of weed-killer, including various DIY versions. One of those involves using bleach. But, you might want to think twice before grabbing a bottle and attacking your lawn. Here's what you need to know before using bleach to control weeds on your grass.

For starters, bleach will indeed kill weeds. In fact, it will kill virtually any plants it contacts and eliminate them completely, including the roots. This means you may unintentionally kill grass, along with desirable plants and flowers you have in your yard. Additionally, much like using salt to kill weeds, bleach has some potentially dire long-term consequences for your lawn. The main cause of this is the elevated pH level of bleach, which in turn affects the soil chemistry. It also takes bleach a long time to break down. When it finally does, the primary remnant is actually salt. The altered soil chemistry, along with the residual salt can make portions of your yard a dead zone for quite some time.

During the time bleach is still active, it can be spread through rain or lawn watering, damaging a greater area of your yard than intended. It can also be harmful to solid materials in your yard, such as pavers, concrete, metal, and wood, causing bleach stains, rust, and corrosion.