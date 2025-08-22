The Common Weed You May Want To Consider Leaving In Your Yard

While there are all sorts of benefits when it comes to blackseed plantain, we'll start with (and mainly focus on) the reason why you should keep it growing in your yard instead of eradicating it. One of the most significant benefits of keeping American plantain right where it's growing is that, like garlic, it improves your soil's quality. If the soil in your yard is compacted, plantain helps loosen it up. As the plantain dies at the end of its growing season, it releases nutrients like calcium, iron, and magnesium back into your soil. While its roots don't go deep, they do have multiple fibrous roots that stretch out from the taproot, which help keep other weeds from taking root.

If the benefit of healthier soil isn't enough to convince you to let American plantain keep growing in your lawn, perhaps adding it to your meals will give you a different outlook on this weed. Like its cousin the broadleaf plantain (Plantago major), the leaves are the part of the plant you'll want to eat: When young, they can be added to salads, cooked in dishes, or even dried and used that way. These broad leaves are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and may also help with digestive health (the seeds are suitable for this as well), and may even act as a mild antiseptic. It's not just humans who benefit — the leaves are also said to help prevent worms in livestock, acting as a natural antibiotic.