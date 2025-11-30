Small Outdoor Projects That Double As Stress Relief, Backed By Science
In a recent study commissioned by OtO Inc. and conducted by Pollfish, 500 adult U.S. citizens were asked about how they felt while working on yard projects. The results showed that 71% of them achieved some stress relief in the garden, while over 60% of respondents agreed that spending time among plants boosted their mood and gave them a sense of purpose. Additionally, 58% reported that time spent working on their lawn or garden helped relieve their anxiety.
Why might spending time in our own yard boost our mood? What is it about taking care of the garden that brings stress relief? Think of when you're on the riding mower, or even pushing a mower — the rhythm of your step or the wheels and the hum of the machine doing its job can be calming for some. You're doing something that takes your mind off your problems and allows you to focus on nothing more than the path ahead. For others, it's like another form of meditation. No matter what you're doing in the yard, from tending the garden to watching birds, it's a way to reconnect with nature, get away from people and problems, and improve your mindfulness. Certain people even appreciate gardening more than traditional sit-down therapy.
Great outdoor projects for stress relief
There are different therapeutic outdoor projects you can work on each day, so don't worry if the lawn doesn't need a fresh mow at the moment. If you don't have a flower garden to spend time in, consider creating one. Putting in a pollinator garden is a great way to attract butterflies and birds to your yard, giving you more nature to enjoy while you're outside. Food and flower gardens need tending, and weeding your spaces can be as cathartic as lawn mowing. You can zone out while pulling each weed, one by one, focusing on the air, the breeze, and the sounds of birds while you do so. It's like listening to a meditation app without needing your phone. Aside from the relaxing routine, you also get the satisfaction of a clean yard, beautiful flowers, and food that you grew on your own (and yes, you can grow edible flowers as well, like marigolds).
Your time in the yard doesn't have to be all about work, though. Consider creating a space that can be your peaceful oasis, whether it includes a lounge chair for reading or a hammock for napping. To make your space the most calming it can be, put in a DIY fountain or pond. The sound of water in a fountain is relaxing, as is the sight of swimming fish, so a pond for some koi would be a great addition to a meditative yard space. While it will give you some work (keeping the pond clean, feeding the fish, and dealing with all of it when cold weather strikes), you get that sense of accomplishment once again and invite in even more nature, like frogs and toads. It's a one-way ticket to zen station.