Small Outdoor Projects That Double As Stress Relief, Backed By Science

There are different therapeutic outdoor projects you can work on each day, so don't worry if the lawn doesn't need a fresh mow at the moment. If you don't have a flower garden to spend time in, consider creating one. Putting in a pollinator garden is a great way to attract butterflies and birds to your yard, giving you more nature to enjoy while you're outside. Food and flower gardens need tending, and weeding your spaces can be as cathartic as lawn mowing. You can zone out while pulling each weed, one by one, focusing on the air, the breeze, and the sounds of birds while you do so. It's like listening to a meditation app without needing your phone. Aside from the relaxing routine, you also get the satisfaction of a clean yard, beautiful flowers, and food that you grew on your own (and yes, you can grow edible flowers as well, like marigolds).

Your time in the yard doesn't have to be all about work, though. Consider creating a space that can be your peaceful oasis, whether it includes a lounge chair for reading or a hammock for napping. To make your space the most calming it can be, put in a DIY fountain or pond. The sound of water in a fountain is relaxing, as is the sight of swimming fish, so a pond for some koi would be a great addition to a meditative yard space. While it will give you some work (keeping the pond clean, feeding the fish, and dealing with all of it when cold weather strikes), you get that sense of accomplishment once again and invite in even more nature, like frogs and toads. It's a one-way ticket to zen station.