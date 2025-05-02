The Low-Maintenance Edible Flower Anyone Can Grow In Their Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble pot marigold (Calendula officinalis) is the perfect fuss-free plant for beginning gardeners. Also known as ruddles or Scotch marigolds, pot marigolds produce yellow, orange, or red flowers that bloom from spring through early fall. When the blossoms appear, they emit a honey-like scent that beckons bees and butterflies. Plus, they can attract garden helpers such as ladybugs and lacewings in addition to pesky insects like thrips and whiteflies. In fact, many gardeners use pot marigolds as companion plants for roses and vegetables as their sweet-smelling flowers are great at drawing pests away from other plants.

Advertisement

The best part is that marigolds thrive in nearly every part of the U.S. To be more specific, they can grow in USDA hardiness zones 2a through 11b – which even includes most of Alaska and Hawaii. Whether it's planted in full sun or partial shade, it's content in multiple kinds of soil. Plus, you can even grow this flower as a medicinal plant in your garden if you know how to take advantage of its natural anti-inflammatory qualities. Pot marigolds are also a lovely addition to a culinary garden since their edible petals and leaves can give salads, soups, and even rice a pop of color and peppery flavor. The petals can also be dried and made into tea. Given their many uses, and minimal demands, these cheery annuals could be a great addition to your garden.

Advertisement