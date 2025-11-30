These Common Weeds May Be The Reason For Brown Spots On Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you notice brown spots forming on your lawn or your grass seems to be growing in patchy, you may be confused as to why that's happening. That's understandable as there are a variety of factors that could be causing this issue. However, before you assume the worst –- that a fungus such as dollar spot disease is killing off your grass –- you might want to consider a more benign underlying reason. Believe it or not, common weeds such as crabgrass and annual bluegrass may be the reason for brown spots on your lawn.

At first such a notion may seem counterintuitive. After all, even though no one really wants weeds growing in their yard, the fact is that as long as they are growing they are typically green and often blend in with the grass in your lawn. However, therein also lies the answer to how they cause brown spots. As these seasonal weeds begin to die away, they turn brown. Eventually, there is just a bare spot where the weeds once grew. This issue is amplified if the weeds went unnoticed and were allowed to spread rampantly through your lawn during the growing season.