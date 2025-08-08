A Simple Lawn Watering Technique That'll Help Control Weeds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Across the country, weeds are the bane of those who love a lush, green lawn. Many lawn care DIYers spend countless hours and dollars trying to prevent weeds from popping up in their yard and eliminating them when they inevitably do. While there is a wide array of chemical herbicides on the market, they each come with potential pitfalls, such as altering the soil composition and posing potential health risks to people and pets. However, watering your yard — something you likely already do to ensure you have a healthy lawn — is one safe way you can control weeds. The key is, you have to do it properly.

While many may be familiar with using the one-third rule as a mowing technique to control pesky weeds, they may not realize that how they water their lawn can alleviate or add to their weed problems. However, this does not necessarily mean water more. In a somewhat ironic twist, watering too much can result in more weeds. Likewise, so can watering too little. So, watering your lawn is somewhat of a Goldilocks situation: It needs to be just right.

The just right amount varies depending on the type of grass you have in your yard. However, most often, lawn care experts recommend your lawn get 1 to 1½ inches of water each week. Keep in mind this can be via rainfall or watering/irrigating. To make sure you are hitting the sweet spot, it is a good idea to create a watering schedule. You should also take into account any rainfall, adjusting your watering efforts accordingly each week.