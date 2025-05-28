How To Identify Dollar Spot Disease On Your Lawn And Tricks For Treating It
There are a number of reasons why your grass is growing patchy and brown spots are developing on your lawn. Dollar spot disease is one of them. Should you not identify and treat this fungus once it infects your grass, it will continue to spread, ultimately destroying your lawn. However, although it has the potential to devastate your lawn, dollar spot is relatively easy to identify. Additionally, it is treatable and, more importantly, preventable.
Once the fungus that causes dollar spot disease infects your lawn, there will be signs on the individual blades of grass. Small brown spots will be visible on the grass blades, but you have to be fairly close to the grass in order to observe them. As a result, the majority of people do not notice the onset of the disease until larger brown spots begin to appear on their lawn. Initially, these spots will be small. However, if left untreated, they will spread, merge with other spots, and eventually take over your lawn.
Although dollar spot is treatable if spotted early, once it advances too far, reseeding your lawn is typically the best option. As a result, a premium should be placed on preventing the fungus from taking hold of your lawn. Following proper lawn maintenance protocol with a few modifications is usually all it takes to keep dollar spot out of your lawn.
Treating and preventing dollar spot in lawns
Once dollar spot disease is present in your lawn, it won't go away without treatment. In fact, it will keep spreading unless it is targeted with a fungicide. Granules such as BioAdvanced Fungus Control for Lawns can be applied with a broadcast spreader. For smaller areas, handheld spreaders can be used. Liquid versions are also available for hose-end and handheld sprayers.
While treatment can help get rid of the fungus once it is in your lawn, your best option is prevention. The steps to preventing dollar spot are the same you should already be following to ensure a healthy lawn. Proper mowing techniques control weeds as well as encourage healthy grass growth, which can prevent fungus from invading. Regular aerating and fertilizing can also help you maintain a lush lawn capable of warding off a fungal infection. Additionally, if you see signs it's time to dethatch your lawn, you should do so, as thatch buildup is a favorable environment for fungus to thrive.
However, moisture is the biggest culprit for letting fungus enter your lawn. Dollar spot is most likely to occur in a situation where the soil is dry, but the grass blades are wet for elongated periods of time. This is yet another reason to think twice before watering your lawn every day. Instead of short, frequent watering, it is better to water once or twice per week for a longer duration, allowing the water to thoroughly penetrate the soil. In addition, if excess dew is not dry by mid-morning, you can help shake it from the grass blades by pulling a water hose or length of rope across your lawn. With a little care, you can keep dollar spot out of your lawn.