How To Identify Dollar Spot Disease On Your Lawn And Tricks For Treating It

There are a number of reasons why your grass is growing patchy and brown spots are developing on your lawn. Dollar spot disease is one of them. Should you not identify and treat this fungus once it infects your grass, it will continue to spread, ultimately destroying your lawn. However, although it has the potential to devastate your lawn, dollar spot is relatively easy to identify. Additionally, it is treatable and, more importantly, preventable.

Once the fungus that causes dollar spot disease infects your lawn, there will be signs on the individual blades of grass. Small brown spots will be visible on the grass blades, but you have to be fairly close to the grass in order to observe them. As a result, the majority of people do not notice the onset of the disease until larger brown spots begin to appear on their lawn. Initially, these spots will be small. However, if left untreated, they will spread, merge with other spots, and eventually take over your lawn.

Although dollar spot is treatable if spotted early, once it advances too far, reseeding your lawn is typically the best option. As a result, a premium should be placed on preventing the fungus from taking hold of your lawn. Following proper lawn maintenance protocol with a few modifications is usually all it takes to keep dollar spot out of your lawn.

