Why Your Grass Is Growing In Patchy And How To Easily Fix It

Whether it is backyard barbecues or playing catch with the kids, the vast majority of folks desire to be greeted by a lush, green lawn when they step outside. This is why the American spends at least a few hours weekly and hundreds of dollars annually maintaining and caring for their lawn. However, quite often, despite these efforts (or perhaps because of them), backyard aficionados are mortified when they find their lawn splotched with brown or bare patches. While there are a myriad of reasons this may be happening in your backyard, there is a fix for almost every possible problem causing these unsightly blemishes.

The first step in reviving your lawn is to identify the cause of the issue, which can range from fungal infections to dog urine. Once the cause is determined, a plan of action can be put into place. Again, more often than not, those actions involve the relatively simple practice of starting or stopping a part of your lawn maintenance routine. In fact, the very process of accurately identifying the cause of these spots in your yard very much involves reviewing your lawn maintenance practices, as well as the physical characteristics of your lawn. At times, the solution is as simple as not leaving objects like toys or chairs in one spot too long or training your pet to relieve themselves elsewhere so their urine doesn't result in brown spots.

With that said, there are a few issues that may arise which require more complex solutions. For example, if you are seeing quite a few bare or brown patches in heavily shaded areas, altering your maintenance routine will do little, if anything, to help. In this instance, trimming trees and bushes to allow more sunlight or mixing in a more shade tolerant variety of grass are your only real hopes. Similarly, an area with heavy traffic may require a more hardy type of grass. Additionally, there are some issues, unfortunately, for which nothing can be done immediately. For instance, if dormancy is the cause, the only solution is to wait until the seasons change and your lawn once again turns green.