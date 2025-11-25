DIY A Birdbath With A Must-Have Automotive Staple
Providing a clean and cool source of water can be one of the most reliable ways to attract more birds to your backyard. They may flock to a birdbath for its drinking water, to cool off, or for a quick bath. In many cases, concrete birdbaths might not be the best option:, even though they are traditionally a gardener favorite. They can be big and cumbersome, difficult to clean, and sometimes too deep for birds to use safely. Concrete baths can also be expensive and can crack in freezing weather. You can DIY a birdbath with an island feel, but that's pretty involved. Instead, check your garage or hit up an auto parts store for a quick and easy DIY option: Make a birdbath using an oil drain pain and a couple of plastic flower pots or baskets.
Among the features you want to look for when building a birdbath are a basin that can hold enough, but not too much, water for your feathered friends (most birds prefer shallow water), and the drain pan works perfectly. If you set stones or bricks in the basin, it creates perches and easy access for birds as well as for butterflies or bees. All you need for this DIY is a basin-shaped drain pan (unused and clean), a couple of flower pots to create an attractive base, a strong adhesive like hot glue or E6000, some outdoor-rated spray paint (for the outside of your bath only), and a few river rocks or broken bricks. After that, you can style it exactly how you like, going for more — or less — ornamentation and choosing a paint color you like.
A oil drain pan makes an unlikely birdbath
To assemble your birdbath, start by placing the first flowerpot upside down on a flat surface. Set the second pot right-side up on top of it, aligning them carefully. While you can use any pots, conically shaped pots with embossed or patterned sides provides additional character. You can use both hot glue and a strong adhesive like E6000 to secure the pots, but the E6000 on its own should be just fine, as long as you allow it time to cure completely.
Apply a generous amount of glue to the bottom (now the top) of the bottom pot and around the rim of the upper one where they meet. For extra stability while the adhesive sets, place something heavy—like a rock—inside the top pot. Allow the assembly to dry undisturbed overnight, then apply glue around the rim of the second flowerpot and set the drain pan on top of your base. Again, adding a weight can help the two surfaces bond more securely.
Now it's time to decorate! Give it two coats of spray paint and a clear coat for weather protection. However, don't paint the interior of the basin, as many paints can be toxic to birds. Once it dries, add fresh water and a few stones or pavers to provide simple perches for birds, butterflies, and other pollinators. Smooth rocks or small branches from your garden can work as well. You'll want to reconsider setting your birdbath in direct sunlight. Instead, place the birdbath in a shaded area, ideally near, but not too close to, shrubs or trees where squirrels could launch an ambush. And of course, place it within view of your home so you can enjoy watching your visitors sip, preen, and bathe.