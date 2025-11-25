DIY A Birdbath With A Must-Have Automotive Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Providing a clean and cool source of water can be one of the most reliable ways to attract more birds to your backyard. They may flock to a birdbath for its drinking water, to cool off, or for a quick bath. In many cases, concrete birdbaths might not be the best option:, even though they are traditionally a gardener favorite. They can be big and cumbersome, difficult to clean, and sometimes too deep for birds to use safely. Concrete baths can also be expensive and can crack in freezing weather. You can DIY a birdbath with an island feel, but that's pretty involved. Instead, check your garage or hit up an auto parts store for a quick and easy DIY option: Make a birdbath using an oil drain pain and a couple of plastic flower pots or baskets.

Among the features you want to look for when building a birdbath are a basin that can hold enough, but not too much, water for your feathered friends (most birds prefer shallow water), and the drain pan works perfectly. If you set stones or bricks in the basin, it creates perches and easy access for birds as well as for butterflies or bees. All you need for this DIY is a basin-shaped drain pan (unused and clean), a couple of flower pots to create an attractive base, a strong adhesive like hot glue or E6000, some outdoor-rated spray paint (for the outside of your bath only), and a few river rocks or broken bricks. After that, you can style it exactly how you like, going for more — or less — ornamentation and choosing a paint color you like.