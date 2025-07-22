A DIY Birdbath That'll Add An Island Feel To Your Backyard

To create your own bird paradise, start by adding a fountain element to a large concrete birdbath bowl. Instagram user akankshasiwach explained how she used an old cooler motor, but this is an easy area to use what you have on hand. The best way to accomplish this is to thread the cord through a hole in the bottom of the bowl. Depending on the depth of the receptacle, you might need to have stones or pebbles on hand to layer in the bottom so that birds have something to stand on. Once you have the fountain ready to start, add in a plant stand to the very middle of the birdbath. Set a wood disc or ceramic plate on top of the stand to serve as a platform for a kind of treehouse look. Water from the fountain will hit the bottom of your disc or plate, creating a cool fountain feature effect.

Finishing this birdbath is easy with the right decorations. Try to source natural things, including grass and twigs, or you can grab this 108-pack artificial palm leaves from Decopom to add a tropical vibe to the birdbath. Consider seeking out more decor at local thrift stores, where you might be able to find island-themed knickknacks to set on top of your waterfall platform. As you choose where to place your birdbath, remember why you should think twice before putting your birdbath in direct sunlight. This is important not only to prevent warming the water too much, but also to not damage the motor or fade the decor of your DIY birdbath.