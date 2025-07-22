A DIY Birdbath That'll Add An Island Feel To Your Backyard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Birdbaths are both functional and beautiful additions to your outdoor space. Placing a birdbath in your yard is an important step if you want to start creating a haven for birds. It's a vital addition to provide water to entice birds to visit your yard. But if you're unsure what to look for when building a birdbath, consider the kind of vibe you want to cultivate in your yard or garden. Creating a unique DIY birdbath that gives your backyard a little island flair with beachy details and waterfall-like fountain design is one way to evoke a tropical paradise for you and the birds. This island-themed birdbath also comes together with a few items that you can easily customize.
Before purchasing or repurposing a base, it's important to know how to choose a birdbath size and style to suit local wildlife. You will also need other items to make this a functional fountain birdbath, including a pump (like the Domica mini submersible fountain pump or other motor to circulate water. Also needed is some type of sturdy plant stand, preferably made out of a durable metal, along with a flat wooden disc or ceramic plate to fit on top of the plant stand. Make sure to have your decor items ready, too. For this island-themed birdbath, think about using natural fibers and rustic beach items to create a charming jungle-like look.
Turning a basic birdbath into an island getaway
To create your own bird paradise, start by adding a fountain element to a large concrete birdbath bowl. Instagram user akankshasiwach explained how she used an old cooler motor, but this is an easy area to use what you have on hand. The best way to accomplish this is to thread the cord through a hole in the bottom of the bowl. Depending on the depth of the receptacle, you might need to have stones or pebbles on hand to layer in the bottom so that birds have something to stand on. Once you have the fountain ready to start, add in a plant stand to the very middle of the birdbath. Set a wood disc or ceramic plate on top of the stand to serve as a platform for a kind of treehouse look. Water from the fountain will hit the bottom of your disc or plate, creating a cool fountain feature effect.
Finishing this birdbath is easy with the right decorations. Try to source natural things, including grass and twigs, or you can grab this 108-pack artificial palm leaves from Decopom to add a tropical vibe to the birdbath. Consider seeking out more decor at local thrift stores, where you might be able to find island-themed knickknacks to set on top of your waterfall platform. As you choose where to place your birdbath, remember why you should think twice before putting your birdbath in direct sunlight. This is important not only to prevent warming the water too much, but also to not damage the motor or fade the decor of your DIY birdbath.