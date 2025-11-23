How To Choose Between Hedges And Fences For Extra Backyard Privacy
There are many perks to living in a suburban community or having a lot of neighbors. One of the downsides, though, is a lack of privacy. With homes built so close together, it's not always easy to enjoy privacy in your backyard. Thankfully, there are ways you can change that so you feel more secluded. Privacy fences are a classic way to define your property and create a personal oasis, but they aren't the only option. Hedges are another great choice if you're looking to keep yourself out of constant sight of your neighbors.
Both are completely viable options, but to decide which one works best for your needs, you have to first determine what you're looking for. The choice can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, Sara Bendrick, a landscape contractor and designer for Sarita Landscapes, talked exclusively with Outdoor Guide to help provide answers on whether a hedge or fence is the best option for you.
With fences, you can easily install them right away, and they don't need a lot of maintenance. According to Sara, "Fences are standard ways of separating yards or spaces; they are quite effective, and there are a lot of qualities and heights of fences that can be installed." Meanwhile, hedges allow wildlife to come to your space, help block sounds, and last a lot longer if cared for properly. "Plants can offer shade and green up a space, offering housing and habitat for wildlife like birds," Sara shares. There are also differences in cost, permits, and security, so you'll need to take a closer look at which ones may work best for you and fit your needs.
Hedges can be a great way to get around pesky fence limits
Hedges have many benefits. Some people find them to look a little more attractive than a fence, with the greenery adding a bit of wilderness to an area, or better blending into the landscape. "There are many options of plants when it comes to selecting a hedge from a few feet like boxwood to 60' + like the Italian cyprus," Sara mentions, meaning you can really look around and pick out a plant that fits your needs, like creating your own hydrangea privacy hedge. Hedges not only blend in with nature, but they can also help bring little critters to your yard. According to Sara, "Unlike fences, there are no height restrictions on hedge heights in most areas." However, some municipalities still impose a 6-foot height limit on hedges.
The biggest con is the waiting time. Sara says that, "depending on the plant, you can expect full coverage in 1-5 years." This is a long time to wait for a little bit of privacy. Sara also notes the work that goes into caring for a living fence, "Hedges usually need hedging regularly to keep size and shape..." Trimming can be stressful, but thankfully, there is a simple step you can take before pruning the hedges in your yard. She also reminds people considering this option that "plants can die, especially without water, so if investing, make sure you have a plan for irrigation or live in an area that naturally has moisture in the soil." Additionally, a major downside of hedges is that they're not as protective as fences. They don't usually work as well to keep in children and animals.
Fences are classic, but they do have some downsides
Fences are a classic choice and come with several advantages. Sara says some of the pros include "instant privacy, customization, varying aesthetics, a place to hang art, lights, or plants. It can contain pets and keep out other wildlife." Fences also have a more versatile look to them than hedges, and don't require as much regular maintenance.
Overall, the cons are fairly minimal. The cons, according to Sara, are "installing a fence is labor intensive, it can be expensive, it can rot over time and need replacing, [and] stuck at 6' standard height or whatever is allowable in your area." While not everywhere has fence height limits, many places do. Additionally, some places have limits on whether you can even have a privacy fence or not, like HOAs.
If you still can't decide whether you want a hedge or a fence, another option is to go with both. According to Sara, "Some people add hedges in front of their fences for this reason. You also could plant a hedge and have a small barrier or fence at the base where the trunks are to keep pets in." Since hedges struggle to keep children and animals safe, this is a great way to fix that problem. According to Sara, "some modifications, like wire or a fence at the lower part of the trunks, can keep some pets in. The foliage is typically full enough to not allow passage through." Of course, there are also other options, such as a DIY project that'll add privacy and comfort to your open backyard.