How To Choose Between Hedges And Fences For Extra Backyard Privacy

There are many perks to living in a suburban community or having a lot of neighbors. One of the downsides, though, is a lack of privacy. With homes built so close together, it's not always easy to enjoy privacy in your backyard. Thankfully, there are ways you can change that so you feel more secluded. Privacy fences are a classic way to define your property and create a personal oasis, but they aren't the only option. Hedges are another great choice if you're looking to keep yourself out of constant sight of your neighbors.

Both are completely viable options, but to decide which one works best for your needs, you have to first determine what you're looking for. The choice can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, Sara Bendrick, a landscape contractor and designer for Sarita Landscapes, talked exclusively with Outdoor Guide to help provide answers on whether a hedge or fence is the best option for you.

With fences, you can easily install them right away, and they don't need a lot of maintenance. According to Sara, "Fences are standard ways of separating yards or spaces; they are quite effective, and there are a lot of qualities and heights of fences that can be installed." Meanwhile, hedges allow wildlife to come to your space, help block sounds, and last a lot longer if cared for properly. "Plants can offer shade and green up a space, offering housing and habitat for wildlife like birds," Sara shares. There are also differences in cost, permits, and security, so you'll need to take a closer look at which ones may work best for you and fit your needs.