One Simple Step To Take Before Pruning The Hedges In Your Yard
There are many dos and don'ts when it comes to taking care of your plants, and it can be difficult to figure out exactly what you need in order to have beautiful and stunning hedges bordering your property. While they'll add more privacy to your backyard, they do have some issues. For example, hedges are oftentimes full of greenery on the outside but are bare on the inside. While normally, you can't tell at a glance, it can cause problems when you go to prune the plant, as it creates areas without leaves that look empty and unattractive for a few months. In some cases, it can potentially kill off your hedge completely, even if you do everything else right.
Thankfully, there is a way to stop this problem before it starts. It involves cutting a few holes or windows into your hedge. These spots don't have to go all the way through your plant, but they should reach the center, so that light reaches the middle. Space them roughly every foot to half a foot to fully let in the sun. This process should be done a few months before you prune. That way, the plant has time to grow new leaves. Not only does this method help to keep your hedges thick and lush, but it helps keep them alive.
Leaves are what give plants their nutrients from the sun. If you prune your bushes back too much and the shrub is left without many leaves, it might not have the ability to make all the nutrients it needs to thrive. But if you cut in windows, you allow the inside of the hedge to grow enough leaves to survive even after a heavy pruning.
What else you need to know about helping your hedges grow
Depending on how thick your hedges are, this window method might make your plant look a little odd or unattractive, but it can lead to a healthier and more beautiful bush in the long run. These windows will only stay for a month or so, anyway, as you can cut your hedge back to how you like it when it's time to prune. To cut these holes, you can use pruning shears, which is one of several tools beginner gardeners absolutely need.
However, if you don't like that method, another option is to cut your branches a little unevenly. While smooth and even hedges may be the trend, by cutting some places back more than others, you create a natural look. Additionally, you get those gaps in the hedge that allow light deep into your plant so all of it is able to grow leaves.
Another way to keep them looking nice and healthy is to do regular trimming. While one large pruning session should be done annually, you also want to do consistent, smaller sessions. By taking care of your hedge every four to six weeks, you'll have a healthier and denser look. For both cutting the windows and regular trimming, you want to make sure you have sharp tools capable of getting through the branches cleanly. Thankfully, you can easily sharpen your garden shears with the help of an abrasive whetstone so they're always ready when you need them.