One Simple Step To Take Before Pruning The Hedges In Your Yard

There are many dos and don'ts when it comes to taking care of your plants, and it can be difficult to figure out exactly what you need in order to have beautiful and stunning hedges bordering your property. While they'll add more privacy to your backyard, they do have some issues. For example, hedges are oftentimes full of greenery on the outside but are bare on the inside. While normally, you can't tell at a glance, it can cause problems when you go to prune the plant, as it creates areas without leaves that look empty and unattractive for a few months. In some cases, it can potentially kill off your hedge completely, even if you do everything else right.

Thankfully, there is a way to stop this problem before it starts. It involves cutting a few holes or windows into your hedge. These spots don't have to go all the way through your plant, but they should reach the center, so that light reaches the middle. Space them roughly every foot to half a foot to fully let in the sun. This process should be done a few months before you prune. That way, the plant has time to grow new leaves. Not only does this method help to keep your hedges thick and lush, but it helps keep them alive.

Leaves are what give plants their nutrients from the sun. If you prune your bushes back too much and the shrub is left without many leaves, it might not have the ability to make all the nutrients it needs to thrive. But if you cut in windows, you allow the inside of the hedge to grow enough leaves to survive even after a heavy pruning.

