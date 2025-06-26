A DIY Project That'll Add Privacy And Comfort To Your Open Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you opt for a garden buzzing with life or a neatly manicured lawn that's perfect for activities, your backyard is a sanctuary where you can relax and enjoy your own little slice of the outdoors. However, enjoying the sights and sounds of your yard can be hard when you feel on display to the world. From the prying eyes of neighbors to wandering looks from those passing by, it can be difficult to get the enjoyment you want from your yard. At the same time, a wood or composite fence might feel too closed-in, taking away the openness you love in your outdoor space. Thankfully, with this DIY privacy nook, you don't have to choose between comfort and privacy.

With just a few plants and a privacy screen, you can add more privacy to your outdoor space without sacrificing the openness and breathability that you look forward to. Plus, by choosing the right plants and furniture to decorate your relaxing nook with, you can create a low-maintenance oasis that's as hassle-free as it is peaceful.

Before you can start piecing together screens full of plants, you should visualize what you want your nook to look like. From the plants you plan to include to the furniture that will be added at the end, a game plan is key to navigating this simple DIY. After all, as much as it's about escaping any wandering eyes, your nook is about comfort and relaxation, so you want a space tailored to your preferences.

