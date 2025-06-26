A DIY Project That'll Add Privacy And Comfort To Your Open Backyard
Whether you opt for a garden buzzing with life or a neatly manicured lawn that's perfect for activities, your backyard is a sanctuary where you can relax and enjoy your own little slice of the outdoors. However, enjoying the sights and sounds of your yard can be hard when you feel on display to the world. From the prying eyes of neighbors to wandering looks from those passing by, it can be difficult to get the enjoyment you want from your yard. At the same time, a wood or composite fence might feel too closed-in, taking away the openness you love in your outdoor space. Thankfully, with this DIY privacy nook, you don't have to choose between comfort and privacy.
With just a few plants and a privacy screen, you can add more privacy to your outdoor space without sacrificing the openness and breathability that you look forward to. Plus, by choosing the right plants and furniture to decorate your relaxing nook with, you can create a low-maintenance oasis that's as hassle-free as it is peaceful.
Before you can start piecing together screens full of plants, you should visualize what you want your nook to look like. From the plants you plan to include to the furniture that will be added at the end, a game plan is key to navigating this simple DIY. After all, as much as it's about escaping any wandering eyes, your nook is about comfort and relaxation, so you want a space tailored to your preferences.
How to create a comfortable DIY privacy nook in your backyard
Once you're ready to create a nook, you can get the ball rolling by securing your outdoor screens into place. This wooden panel by Enclo is an appealing and easy-to-install option, but if you don't have a store-bought screen on hand, you can also repurpose any trellis you have laying around. With the boundaries of your nook squared away, you can start on the fun part of this project: sculpting with plants.
Mix a variety of plants of different sizes to give the impression of seclusion while keeping your cozy corner full of light and movement. For the best results, blend draping vining plants on the trellis or screen and add shrubs and medium-sized plants elsewhere. Green goes well with everything, but including flowers among the plants of your nook provides a pop of color. Once you're satisfied with the appearance of and privacy provided by your plants, you can add furniture and other decorations to bring your vision to life.
Building a privacy nook in your yard is a great way to escape from the world while maintaining the open-air feel of your backyard that you love. However, it's not the only way that you can add a splash of peaceful seclusion to your outdoor space. There are plenty of DIYs that help you create a sanctuary for you and your family in your backyard, including a curtain privacy hack for patios.