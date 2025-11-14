Need To Mow Your Lawn After A Frost? Here's How To Do It Right

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Typically, the first frost of the year is a sign it's time to stop mowing your lawn until spring. Most experts agree that you should mow your lawn for a final time before the cold weather sets in and you prepare your mower for winter storage. However, there are times when a frost moves through before you've had a chance to prep your lawn for winter. There are also times when your grass may not go dormant and will continue to grow after the first frost. This is particularly true in years when mild winter weather is forecasted. In either case, if you find yourself needing to mow your lawn after a frost, you can harm or even ruin your lawn if you don't do it right.

The biggest mistake to avoid when mowing following a frost is mowing while a layer of frost is still on the lawn. In fact, it's best to avoid even walking on it if possible, as any pressure placed on the frozen moisture in the grass blades and roots can cause serious damage. Instead, it is best to wait until the temperature has risen enough to defrost the grass and the soil. You should also wait until the sun has evaporated the moisture left behind by the melting frost. This typically means mowing during the midday hours. Additionally, you need to make sure your mower blades are sharp and you're following the one-third rule when mowing.