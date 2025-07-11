Signs It May Be Time To Stop Mowing Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a homeowner living in a climate with changing seasons, you've learned that lawn maintenance tapers during the late autumn or early winter months. During colder portions of the year, your grass generally won't need to be cut, as the plants lie dormant and stop growing. The same is true, if less obvious, in warm weather places like Arizona. Cutting your grass during this time is not only unnecessary, it's also bad for your overall lawn health, as it creates undue strain on the blades to repair themselves. If you're not careful, you could wind up with grass that's growing in patchy and needs fixing once the spring arrives. Whether you're new to lawn maintenance, or looking to reduce perennial difficulties in your life, it's worth looking into the early warning signs that your grass is ready for its last cut of the season.

Luckily, we've got you covered, with a quick but effective guide to the final mow of the year. Needless to say, the most obvious hint that your grass doesn't require any maintenance is that it ceases to grow at rapid speeds. Depending on your grass type and climate, you may find that the lawn needs multiple mows per week in the spring and summer, and begins to taper down once you get into fall. By the winter, weeks could pass without visible growth, offering a visual indication to roll your lawn mower to back of the garage for the season. Still, there are a myriad of early warning signs that can help you predict when this change is coming.