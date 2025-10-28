How To Protect Your Lawn From Frost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Winter can be hard on your lawn. Regardless of what the winter weather forecast predicts throughout the season, frost can cause problems for both warm- and cold-season grasses. So, just as you need to take care of late-season vegetables and protect the trees in your yard from frost, you also need to take the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of your grass. The most effective methods involve taking action before winter even arrives, as well as once the cold weather settles in.

Regardless of what you may or may not have done prior to winter weather setting in, when frost conditions occur, take some precautions to preserve your lawn. If a frost or freeze is predicted, thoroughly water your lawn prior to its arrival. The moisture from the soil will evaporate through the grass blades even as the temperature drops. This process helps the grass maintain its warmth. Should your grass end up frosted or frozen, do not walk or drive vehicles on it. This can severely damage your grass, even if it is in a dormant state. If you or your pets must walk across a frost-covered lawn, first melt the frost and ice with water from a garden hose.

Depending on the size of your yard, it's also possible to cover it prior to the frost. This is particularly beneficial for recently seeded grass. Bedsheets or frost covers are the best options. Plastic, which is prone to freezing, isn't ideal and increases the risk of damage to grass. If you do cover your grass, uncover it once the sun comes out.