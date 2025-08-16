How And When To Replace The Tires On Your Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most everyone knows that automobile tires need to be replaced every so many miles. Letting them go too long without changing can increase the risk of a flat tire or having a blowout. And, if you have a mower with inflatable (pneumatic) tires, you run the same risk if you don't change your tires as recommended. But, how do you know when it's time to replace the tires on your lawn mower? Unlike your car, your mower most likely doesn't have an odometer to let you know how far it's traveled. However, just as there are signs you need to sharpen your mower blades, there are also indications it's time to change your tires.

Most push and self-propelled mowers have hard rubber or plastic tires. However, essentially all riding and zero-turn mowers have pneumatic tires. As these tires age, they become more susceptible to losing air pressure, being punctured, or rupturing in blowout fashion. Often, the tread also wears down, resulting in less than ideal traction. The most common sign it may be time to change your tires is usually the evidence of dry rot. This is caused by age and sun exposure, and can easily be detected by looking for cracks on the sidewall. Other signs include your tires frequently losing air, or your ride becoming a lot bumpier.

Although it is possible to never have to change your lawn mower tires, if you bought one of the more reliable brands of lawn mowers and use it for its expected life, odds are you'll need to change them at some point. Just like replacing the tires on your car can help you have a stress-free road trip, swapping out the old tires on your mower can give you peace of mind when caring for your yard.