How To Determine The Right Type Of Oil To Use In Your Weed Whacker

If you can't remember your weed whacker type and don't have the manual, check the tool itself for clues. Since 4-stroke machines have a separate oil container, you can check around and see if you see a holding spot for oil. If you find one, you likely have a 4-stroke; if not, it's probably a 2-stroke. However, it's best to be sure — mixing up the oils can lead to a damaged engine. Once you know what kind you have, you just need to find an oil that matches the type. Most brands list the compatible engine type in the product name or description..

For 2-stroke engines, not only do you have to add the right oil, but at the correct ratio. For most models, the ratio is about 50 parts gas to 1 part oil. However, ratios vary by brand, so always double-check the manual before mixing. 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines also differ in how often you add or change oil. 2-stroke ones should have oil mixed in every time you go to add more gas. Meanwhile, 4-stroke oil needs to be changed out after 10 to 20 hours of use.

If this all sounds complicated, consider an electric option, such as one from Ryobi's lawn care line. They don't need any oil or fuel, which makes maintenance much easier and gives you just a little less to worry about. However, there are still a few factors to consider before switching to a battery-powered trimmer.