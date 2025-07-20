One Simple Trick That'll Make Filling Your Lawn Equipment With Gas A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a homeowner with an expansive property, you likely have a wide array of gas-powered tools to maintain your grounds. Even a small yard requires you to have at least a lawn mower, a majority of which are still gas powered, though there are often some great deals on electric mowers for those looking to make the switch. If you continue to find yourself struggling to fuel up your machines without spilling gas everywhere, basic dexterity skills might not be the issue. Many DIYers and seasoned landscapers find it difficult to use a standard gas can to fill tanks, since the nozzles can be awkward to angle, frustrating to transport, and often hampered by a safety release lock that causes more harm than good. In 2007, the EPA estimated that more than 17 million gallons of gas are spilled annually just refueling lawn equipment, accounting for more environmental damage than the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster.

Luckily, there are a few simple solutions to this gas can problem, ranging from basic hacks to specialized equipment. The most simple solution lies in gaining mastery over your gas can, by understanding exactly how it's meant to be used. If you're struggling to push the safety mechanism on your nozzle by hand, you may want to consider the engineering behind the device. These safety features are intended to hook onto the edge of whatever you're filling up, be it a lawn mower, chainsaw, or even an automobile, so that you can rest the gas can against the nozzle until your receiver is properly filled. This should help to prevent you from secretly ruining your lawn with spilled gasoline, though there are a few alternatives to the safety nozzle that can make life even easier.