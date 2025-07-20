One Simple Trick That'll Make Filling Your Lawn Equipment With Gas A Breeze
If you're a homeowner with an expansive property, you likely have a wide array of gas-powered tools to maintain your grounds. Even a small yard requires you to have at least a lawn mower, a majority of which are still gas powered, though there are often some great deals on electric mowers for those looking to make the switch. If you continue to find yourself struggling to fuel up your machines without spilling gas everywhere, basic dexterity skills might not be the issue. Many DIYers and seasoned landscapers find it difficult to use a standard gas can to fill tanks, since the nozzles can be awkward to angle, frustrating to transport, and often hampered by a safety release lock that causes more harm than good. In 2007, the EPA estimated that more than 17 million gallons of gas are spilled annually just refueling lawn equipment, accounting for more environmental damage than the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster.
Luckily, there are a few simple solutions to this gas can problem, ranging from basic hacks to specialized equipment. The most simple solution lies in gaining mastery over your gas can, by understanding exactly how it's meant to be used. If you're struggling to push the safety mechanism on your nozzle by hand, you may want to consider the engineering behind the device. These safety features are intended to hook onto the edge of whatever you're filling up, be it a lawn mower, chainsaw, or even an automobile, so that you can rest the gas can against the nozzle until your receiver is properly filled. This should help to prevent you from secretly ruining your lawn with spilled gasoline, though there are a few alternatives to the safety nozzle that can make life even easier.
Fill up your equipment with an easier method
While the safety features may seem like a no-brainer for some, others note that these nozzles crack, leak, and lead to other issues after multiple uses. Thankfully, even these problems can be curbed simply by purchasing a replacement nozzle online. The most basic nozzles, sans-safety notch, can be found on online retailers for under $15. The E-Z Pour rigid spout replacement and vent kit is a popular option. If you're feeling weary about moving away from safety notches entirely, you can also find nozzles such as on the Press N' Pour gas can, which are engineered to be much easier to use than the standard safety version. Then all that's left is determining the right fuel for your mower.
If you want to take your fueling prowess to the next level, you can always invest in a racing fuel can, such as the VP Racing Utility container. These cans are designed for extreme motorsports, but work perfectly for basic household and yard maintenance as well. Key highlights include a pressure release valve at the top, air-tight gaskets that rarely crack and sufficiently reduce spillage, and the bendy, flexible nozzles which allow you to easily pour fuel without having to lift the entire bucket into the air. The VP Racing fuel canister is a bit pricier than a standard gas can, clocking in at just under $90 for a pair. But if you find yourself fueling up a myriad of devices each week, you may find these cans offer untold savings by preventing spillage. With the ever-changing price of gas and the rising impact of spilled fuel, it never hurts to have a little extra insurance.