What To Consider Before Buying A Battery-Powered Weed Whacker
When you're picking out the perfect lawn mower, sometimes that involves asking some tough questions, like should you choose a gas or electric mower. As it turns out, picking the best weed whacker has a similar process, with you needing to choose between traditional gas-powered options or corded and battery weed whackers. Battery-powered weed whackers offer a variety of benefits, but there are also several downsides to consider before making this significant investment.
There are many reasons that you may want to choose a battery-powered weed whacker over the other fuel sources available. For one, battery-powered weed whackers tend to be lighter than their gasoline counterparts, making them easier to use and handle. Plus, if you're worried about the noise, they can be quieter, with less vibrations that may create discomfort. They're more eco-friendly than gas-operated models, and because there's no traditional engine, battery-powered weed whackers also lack features like spark plugs or air filters. This is an added bonus if you're interested in an option that often comes with less repairs and maintenance. In all, battery-powered weed whackers can be a great way to tackle weeds and create a lush, green lawn that's visually appealing. However, even with their benefits, they may not be the best choice for everyone.
Every tool has its potential drawbacks, and battery-powered weed whackers are no exception. From the impact batteries have on your ability to do tasks to upfront costs, there are some situations where battery-powdered weed whackers may not be the best option for you. And, just like with choosing the perfect lawn mower, learning about these downsides in advance can help you prepare for this momentous transaction.
Potential downsides of a battery-powered weed whacker
When you're choosing the right fuel source for your weed whacker, any option is going to have at least one drawback. For battery-powered weed whackers specifically, you're looking at a limited time of operation with charging needing and a higher cost upfront. While these are often balanced by pros, they're important factors to keep in mind when shopping around.
As long as you refuel your gas-powered weed whacker, you can use it for an extended period of time with little to no breaks. This isn't the case for battery-powered weed whackers, unfortunately. Instead, you'll only be able to use your weed whacker for a limited time before it needs a charge. And while there are quick-charge models that can have you back up and running within the hour, other options may come with a heftier charging time — some even taking as long as 8 hours to reach full capacity. This isn't a problem if you're only planning to trim a small area, but larger yards can quickly turn into a time-consuming task if you're needing to wait on a battery. Thankfully, you can opt for a weed whacker like the Worx 2-in-1 cordless string trimmer and edger, which includes two batteries in its purchase price.
Costs are another key element to keep in mind. When you choose a battery-powered weed whacker, you'll often pay more upfront than for a gas-powered option. However, this cost is often balanced out by the lower maintenance requirements that come with battery-powered tools, as well as the fact you won't need to buy fuel. While the initial investment can come with a higher price tag than gas-powered models, you'll often find that battery-powered string trimmers are more cost-friendly in the long run, depending on the model.